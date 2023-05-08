Ability of Cryogenic Grinders to Produce Ultra-fine Particles Will Drive Their Uptake among End-use Industries

Rockville , May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global cryogenic grinders market is expected to garner US$ 4 billion by 2033, advancing swiftly at 10.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Cryogenic grinding has various advantages over conventional methods of grinding, including increased throughput, enhanced product quality, and lower energy usage.

Cryogenic grinders are machines that grind materials at extremely low temperatures, often below -80°C (-112°F). The freezing temperature is produced by cooling the material and the grinding components using liquid nitrogen or other cryogenic gases. Cryogenic grinding is utilized for materials that are challenging or impossible to ground at room temperatures, such as rubber, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and spices. The material becomes more brittle when ground at very low temperatures, enabling it to be ground into tiny bits with less heat and energy input. This technique also aids in the preservation of the material’s quality and characteristics.

These grinding machines are made up of three parts: a grinding chamber, a liquid nitrogen delivery system, and a control system. The grinding material is put in the grinding chamber, which is then chilled with liquid nitrogen. To prevent heat accumulation, the grinding components, like the stator and rotor, are additionally chilled using liquid nitrogen. The material is ground into small particles and stored in a container as it is ground.

Cryogenic grinders are widely used in the food processing business. Cryogenic powder grinding produces finer, higher-quality products with higher throughput. Due to the low temperature involved, heat-sensitive items can also be well grounded. Products with a high oil or fat content, such as oil seed and nutmeg, can create grinding tools and chamber clogs. Cooling with cryogenic gases maintains the product flowing freely, allowing it to exit the mill without clogging. As a result of this cold grinding technology, production costs are minimal, and product quality is high.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cryogenic grinders market amounted to US$ 1.5 billion in 2023.

The market for cryogenic grinders is set to touch US$ 4 billion by 2033.

Worldwide demand for cryogenic grinders is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2033.

North America is projected to witness significant growth in the global cryogenic grinders market.

Cryogenic grinding has gained popularity in several industries due to the numerous advantages it provides. Cryogenic grinders assist in grinding sensitive materials, achieving uniform particle distribution, and increasing production rates without sacrificing product quality, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This report

MechAir

Hosokawa Micron Group

ATS Scientific

Fritsch

Retsch GmbH

Sifter International

Thomas Scientific

Union Process

HORIBA Scientific

SPEX SamplePrep

Air Products

Regional Analysis

North America is experiencing considerable growth in the global market due to the increasing use of cryogenic grinders in the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. Asia Pacific, supported by India, is also making a significant contribution to the global market. Moreover, the thriving automotive and recycling industries in Germany are boosting the European market growth.

Key Segments of Cryogenic Grinders Industry Research Report

By Type : Ball Mills Knife Mills

By Application : Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Food Processing Manufacturing Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cryogenic grinders market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (ball mills, knife mills) and application (agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food processing, manufacturing, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

