Crypto Blocks to Enter the Metaverse

DOVER, Del., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With cryptocurrency and bitcoin on the rise, it’s shocking that a project like Crypto Blocks is only now coming together. Crypto Blocks is a unique cryptocurrency initiative and is set to hit the market in mid-2022. The project consists of 10,000 NFTs and the $BLOCKS Token. Crypto Blocks DAO aims to provide a platform that will offer an opportunity for its holders to contribute and participate in the project discussions through voting and adding real utilities to its ecosystem. Crypto Blocks DAO will launch 10,000 NFTS with seven tiers based on rarity. Higher tiers have higher benefits, and those interested will be able to obtain these high-level NFTS for access to these greater benefits.

The Crypto Blocks DAO is controlled by the $BLOCKS holders. These holders also control the financial risks of the DAO using a scientific governance structure that includes executive voting and governance polling. This creates an ecosystem with stability, transparency, and efficiency. Voting among investors is distinguished by the weight each voter holds. The voting weight of a voter in Crypto Blocks DAO is proportionate to their share of $BLOCKS. All major or minor decisions are made by proposals suggested by the community and then voted on during a specified period. To create a safe environment within the trading ecosystem, the DAO will start with several million dollars in ETH so the available tokens and NFTs will have underlying intrinsic value and the DAO can choose how it is spent. This way, Crypto Blocks can ensure their investors a safe and bright future with Crypto Blocks.

Crypto Blocks has a total supply of 238 million tokens. For transparency purposes and to ensure trust among the community, 40% of tokens have been locked, including tokens that will be controlled by the DAO. Through smart contract, Crypto Blocks will be distributing limited quantities per person to increase fair distribution for tokens and NFTs.

Crypto Blocks will be holding their Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on 01 June 2022. Those interested in cashing in on the opportunity will be able to visit their website to mint NFTs and tokens.

Crypto Blocks DAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization and open-source initiative on the Ethereum network. The project is run by persons across the world with $BLOCKS governance token. All DAOs are primarily social and technical communities oriented around specific aims and projects in the Ethereum ecosystem and do not necessarily imply the existence of traditional corporate forms.

