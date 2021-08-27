Crypto Investment Paradox Bringing NFT Comic Books, Cartoons & Video Games To The BSC Blockchain.

Pearland, TX, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paradox Token was release on August 25th on the Binance Smartchain after a successful presale, that lasted all of 90 seconds.

The team created the token after being invested in another token, and having their money “rug pulled” out from under them. This motivated them to develop a token, and a safe space for people who invest on the BSC blockchain. There are so many scam tokens created daily, that creating a token for people to believe in seemed like a no brainer. Having a trustworthy investment opportunity in this space, over saturated with scams, seemed like….. a Paradox.

This token comes with the opportunity to purchase a NFT comic book series. The Paradox NFT comic book had 20 copies minted the day of launch. Paradox story line features its own original character “Dr Z.” and his canine side kick “Gudboi”. At a later date also comes a mobile game and a Paradox themed RPG.

The idea behind “Dr Z.”, first came about when the large 10 member team realized they all had a love for comic books and cartoons. The main character is based off of the newly found “Dr. Z” alter ego of one of the team members, who just so happens to be a theoretical physicist. They hope to bring this comic to life via a cartoon show in the future.

Tokenomics

The idea of NFT functionality isn’t the only benefit of this token.. Binance Pegged USD tokens are rewarded to holders. A taxation of 13% occurs with every buy and sell of the token. The tokenomic allocations are as follows :

4% of each transaction goes toward token development

3% of each transaction goes toward the liquidity pool

3% of each transaction goes toward the lottery give away program

3% of each transaction goes toward token redistribution to holders (Reflections pay out in BUSD BEP20)

For more information on the Paradox Token, feel free to visit their website at https://www.paradoxtoken.net/. For questions or comments, the team can be reached on Telegram (https://t.me/PARADOXTOKEN).

