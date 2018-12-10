Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cryptobloc Provides Date for Reinstatement and Corporate Updates

Cryptobloc Provides Date for Reinstatement and Corporate Updates

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. (“Cryptobloc” or the “Company”) (CSE: CRYP, OTC: CRYBF, Frankfurt: GR9) is pleased to announce Corporate Updates.

At the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and in furtherance of the Company’s effort to have its shares reinstated for trading, Cryptobloc provides the following background information on the Company’s management team, compensation and an update in respect of the removal of the current trading halt by the CSE on securities of the Company.

The Company’s current management team consists of Mr. Rob Abenante (Director and Chief Executive Officer), Kent McParland (Director and Chief Financial Officer) and Cedric (Ric) Wilson (Director).

Mr. Abenante is a seasoned public company executive, entrepreneur and investor. He has held senior executive roles in both public and private companies across several industries including renewable energy, mining, technology, agriculture and life-science/bioceuticals in Canada, the United States, Australia, Africa, Europe and Asia. He has been a regular lecturer at Simon Fraser University teaching third-year courses and an executive MBA program. Mr. Abenante’s education includes a BBA with a finance and accounting concentration, a master’s degree, CPA and CA. Mr. Abenante held senior positions at Deloitte & Touche LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Abenante has built a reputation for restructuring and refinancing distressed companies and has raised tens of millions for publicly traded companies.

Mr. McParland has over 20 years’ experience working across numerous industries including oil and gas, financial services, hotel and real estate development and agriculture across Canada, the United States, Australia and the Caribbean.  In addition, he has experience in the areas of project management and change management within a global environment.  Mr. McParland is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a BBA with an accounting concentration and an MBA with a focus on strategy and marketing from Simon Fraser University.  Mr. McParland worked extensively in the area of company restructuring and reorganization  prior to joining Cryptobloc.  He has worked with international accounting firms including Grant Thornton, Ernst & Young and Deloitte.

Mr. Wilson has over 30 years of financial services experience.  In addition to working for a US Fortune 250 insurance company, Mr. Wilson is a serial entrepreneur, managing companies involved in a wide variety of industries from real estate to food and beverage.  Mr. Wilson has served as a director of several private and publicly listed companies, including a TSX senior listed company.  His financial and entrepreneurial experience will bring considerable value to the board as the Company continues to grow via mergers and acquisitions in this rapidly dynamic market.

Due to a lack of working capital upon taking over Officer and Director roles in the Company, both Messrs. Abenante and McParland have been accruing management fees and expenses commencing July 1, 2018, including expenditures both have advanced personally in an effort to keep the Company alive and return it to good standing during this period.  Neither Mr. Abenante nor Mr. McParland has been paid any sort of compensation for their executive and directorship roles, but both have been accruing consulting fees of $25,000 and $5,000 per month respectively.  Mr. Abenante is currently owed $125,000 and Mr. McParland $25,000 in respect to consulting fees.

The Company is pleased to advise that the CSE intends to remove the trading halt such that the Company’s shares will commence trading at the open on the CSE on December 11, 2018.  As part of the Company’s go forward plan, the Company is considering other business opportunities.

For additional information please contact our investor relations team at [email protected] or by phone at 883 669 2797.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rob Abenante”

__________________________________

Robert Abenante, Chief Executive Officer.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.