Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CryptoBuxx Announces First NFT Collection Tied Directly to Price of Crypto

CryptoBuxx Announces First NFT Collection Tied Directly to Price of Crypto

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Asset-Backed NFTs Are Redeemable For Cryptocurrency

Boston, MA, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) CryptoBuxx (www.CryptoBuxx.com), the blockchain industry’s first easy and affordable way to gift cryptocurrency using a physical gift certificate or card, is launching  CryptoBuxx NFTs, a collection of asset-backed Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), backed by specific amounts of cryptocurrency in the form of downloadable digital gift certificates. With the introduction of the CryptoBuxx NFT, the company is continuing on its mission to make entry into the crypto market accessible for everyone.  

The NFT market has exploded in popularity. In 2020, the NFT market was valued at $100 million. At the end of 2021 this had increased by 220x to $22 billion. While the value of most NFTs are usually driven solely by supply and demand, CryptoBuxx NFTs are different. These asset-backed NFTs include a downloadable digital gift certificate that can be redeemed for the face value (the number of coins represented) of the NFT. This provides a clear floor value to the NFT, as the price of the NFT should never trade less than the value of the underlying cryptocurrency. Being asset-backed also provides significant upside potential as the price of  the crypto increases over time.

The NFT program, expected to drop March 31, 2022,  is an expansion of CryptoBuxx’s mission of “cryptocurrency for everyone” and is a significant addition to the CryptoBuxx cryptocurrency gift certificate offering, launched in December 2021.

“The price of most of today’s NFTs are simply based on supply and demand,” said William Rice, Founder and CEO of CryptoBuxx. “Often the typical NFTs value is based on who owns it as much as any other factor. CryptoBuxx is introducing an asset-backed NFT collection that includes popular cryptocurrency as a way to create intrinsic value and allow it’s NFTs to grow in value over time as crypto prices increase. CryptoBuxx NFTs also make sharing crypto with others easy, which is one of our key objectives.”

CryptoBuxx NFT Collection

Each NFT purchased represents a specific crypto coin or token in a specific denomination and can be redeemed for the amount of cryptocurrency represented on the NFT.  The collection can be accessed on https://opensea.io/collection/cryptobuxxnft or at CryptoBuxxNFT.com. The initial CryptoBuxx NFT collection is based on 11 coin/token designs, including such popular cryptos as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, SafeMoon, SushiSwap, Polkadot, Happycoin, Axis Infinity, and Helium. 

The price of the CryptoBuxx NFT collection will be set on the date of the launch and will be based on the cost of the underlying crypto and transaction costs.

About Certificate Exchange, Inc.

Certificate Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2021 by financial industry expert William Rice to support the company’s mission of “cryptocurrency for everyone” with products that provide easy and secure entry to the crypto market. Certificate Exchange offers CryptoBuxx Gift Cards and CryptoBuxx NFTs, innovative and industry-first products that make giving and buying the market’s leading cryptocurrencies seamless and affordable for first-time collectors and experts alike.  For complete details visit https://www.CryptoBuxx.com

CONTACT: Cara Harbor
AMP PR
925-285-0789

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.