Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CryptoGirlfriend NFTs to be Minted January 21st, 2022, at 5 PM (UTC)

CryptoGirlfriend NFTs to be Minted January 21st, 2022, at 5 PM (UTC)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CryptoGirlfriend [CGF], a collection of unique and interactive non-fungible tokens [NFTs], has announced its mint and auction date. Scheduled for January 21, 2022, on the Binance Smart Chain [BSC], prospective buyers will have to own BNB to purchase these tokens. With a total of 6,969 unique NFTs to be auctioned, this project is based on the idea that, in the bull market, everyone gets a girlfriend. Offering everyone an opportunity to own a Girlfriend now by simply minting your NFT on the website! CryptoGirlfriend NFTs are not only well-designed, but were specially handpicked by a team of forward-driven individuals led by CryptoGirlfriend herself.

Being the first piece of an all-round platform, the CryptoGirlfriend NFTs will, in the future, feature a special comic book series that will tell the Crypto Girlfriend tale in its entirety! CGF NFT holders will receive both the digital and physical copies of the comic book series which is slated to be released soon. Once these NFTs are minted, as scheduled on the Binance Smart Chain on January 21, 2022, CryptoGirlfriend will launch a stake-to-earn game where holders simply need to commit their CGF NFTs to win an array of collectibles.

Encouraging early entry into this project, these NFTs will be sold at a whitelisted price of 0.3 BNB and a regular price of 0.4 BNB. The whitelist spots, per the roadmap, are still available to be earned on the project’s Discord channel. Besides being part of this project, CGF holders will have the right to stake their NFTs on the project’s Cookie Game expected to be launched soon. Additionally, holders will also earn a plethora of free rewards in the form of the Binance native token, BNB.

Talks are underway to develop and launch an NFT marketplace where these holders will earn free tokens! Called Collection Capitol, this marketplace will come integrated with a rarity service for BSC and other chains. Furthermore, launchpad services and marketing for other NFT projects will be carried out in this marketplace.

About CryptoGirlfriend

CryptoGirlfriend is a set of unique 6,969 NFTs that have been designed and handpicked to offer holders a ton of options. Aimed at revolutionizing the budding crypto space through the scheduled launch of a ton of platforms like an NFT marketplace, a play-2-earn game, a comic book series, and a staking platform where CGF holders will stand a chance of winning a ton of collectibles, CryptoGirlfriend is offering prospective holders an opportunity to own a girlfriend, per the project website.

Social Contact

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoGrlfriend

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CryptoGirlfriendBSC

Discord: https://discord.gg/WmRwA2UtG6

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptogrlfriend/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CryptoGirlfriend

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cryptogrlfriend

Media Contact

Brand: CryptoGirlfriend

Contact: Juliet Star aka CryptoGirlfriend, CEO & Founder

Email: juliet@cryptogirlfriend.art

Website: https://www.cryptogirlfriend.art/

SOURCE: CryptoGirlfriend

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.