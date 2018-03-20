CryptoSecure to Develop and Co-Develop Mobile Devices enabled with its Platform Security Technologies

PANAMA CITY, Panama, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ADVFN Crypto NewsWire — CryptoSecure.com (through its Service Operator Crypto Investor, Inc.) is pleased to advise:

CryptoSecure Phone, Laptop, and Portable Platform (CryptoSecure OS, Wallet, Exchange) Development



Security for the cryptocurrency market sector is everything. Without it there will never be trust or confidence in any cryptocurrency, which is a major factor currently holding back mass cryptocurrency adoption.



As an estimated majority of cryptocurrency users access their trading and transactions using mobile wireless devices such as smart phones, tablets, and laptops; security to ensure crypto assets are not stolen is paramount and of serious concern.



To address this market, CryptoSecure through consultancy with its Senior Strategic Advisor, John McAfee, members of the McAfee Team, and in-house specialists have concluded that, as well as continued Platform development, CryptoSecure should also be addressing this rapidly growing mobile market need for substantially improved security.



Development will include partnerships with existing hardware/firmware providers, or as mobile device portable software. In all cases, devices will incorporate core CryptoSecure Platform technologies. Development time-frame will be over an 18-month to 3-year period through the licensing agreement CryptoSecure has with Key Capital Corporation (OTCPink:KCPC), in conjunction with the CryptoSecure Technical Development Team comprising over 40 software engineers and programmers.



On market release, the developed products, and annual software licensing, as is the case for all other CryptoSecure products and services, will only be able to be purchased using SECURE Token cryptocurrency.



CryptoSecure ICO



Round One closes at Wednesday midnight this week – 9750 SECURE coins can be acquired per ETH. As from Thursday 22 March 2018 Round 2 payment exchange will be reduced to 6,500 per ETH however payment exchange can be by BTC, ETH, LTC, BTC Cash, ETH Classic, Dash, or PayPal. For details see: https://CryptoSecure.com



The ICO continues to receive strong independent review from parties including CryptoConnection which gave it a 4.8/5 rating, from Medium.com Crypto Brothers who rated it 9/10, and from Gemma’s Gems wherein she provides demonstration feedback on using SafeWindow.



CryptoSecure Platform Development



Key Capital Corporation (OTCPink:KCPC) is leading the full development of the CryptoSecure multilayer security Platform that will provide ultimate protection for crypto assets, private keys, communications, and privacy.

The CryptoSecure Platform incorporates a hybrid blockchain/Trusted Solaris OS/One Time Pad backbone within which the CryptoSecure enabled mobile devices, ‘SafeWindow’, and other products, and industry participants will be able to operate securely.

The CryptoSecure Platform’s first product, ‘SafeWindow’ which is exclusively licensed through Australian based GoPC Pty Ltd, is now released. ‘SafeWindow’ creates a virtual computer on the user computer screen, and also on the user’s tablet or smart device. These virtual existences are only there for the duration of the cryptocurrency activity or transaction. They cannot be seen by any hacker, authority, or spyware as the interaction is conducted in invisible virtuality. As soon as the activity or transaction is finished, the user closes the virtual windows, and everything vanishes leaving no residual trace of anything on any of the devices used. See how it works at Youtube-CryptoSecure.



“Very simply, if you cannot see it, then you cannot hack it, monitor, or record it”.



To participate in the CryptoSecure ICO:

See: https://www.CryptoSecure.com



For further information:

See: https://CryptoSecure.com



Email: [email protected]

or

Darcy Johnston: [email protected]



For Key Capital Corporation:

Chris Nichols: [email protected]