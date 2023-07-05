This month is the last opportunity for art lovers across the nation to view the iconic collection before it closes

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guests have less than one month left to experience Diego Rivera’s America at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The first major exhibition focused solely on the Mexican artist in over 20 years will be on view through July 31, 2023. This is the last chance for art lovers across the nation to view the collection and participate in an array of related programming throughout the month of July.

Upcoming Programming

Just as Rivera’s work celebrates the social and cultural life of both Mexico and the United States, these upcoming events honor the cuisines, dances, and communities of both countries.

WOW: Celebrating Avocados from Peru | July 12, 2023 | 6 – 9 p.m.: Visitors are invited to join Chef Timothy Ordway and his team of culinary artists for a casual evening of food, drinks, and conversation that will feature handcrafted plates and expert insights. Xavier Equihua, president of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, and Jason Suel of Good Day of KNWA FOX 24 will host the evening as attendees enjoy a four-course dinner menu inspired by Peru’s rich culinary history with delicious chef-crafted avocado recipes and other seasonal flavors. Participants will learn about the rich history of the avocado, its place in the culinary world and how to make the most of its abundant flavors at home. Guests will also receive a free copy of the cookbook Avocados in Bloom: Cooking Beautifully with the World’s Favorite Superfood and a custom-made canvas tote bag. Tickets are $89 + tax ($80 + tax for members) and can be purchased online. Tickets include a welcome cocktail, all food courses, and all beverages.

Latin Dance Adventures | July 13, 2023 | 7 – 10:30 p.m.: Latin dancing has enamored and brought joy to many across the world. These dances—marked with sensual moves and electric energy—have great history and rich culture to them. During this event, guests will explore Latin dance styles such as: Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cha Cha, Cumbia, Brazilian Samba, Kizomba, and Regional Mexicano. The fun starts with a one-hour, beginner dance class at 7:30 p.m. (no partner needed), then the night will continue with dancing to favorite Latin songs until 10:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in colorful attire or flower prints in honor of Diego Rivera’s America. The event is free, tickets required. Reserve a spot online.

Cocktail Tour: Diego Rivera’s Community with Joshua Youngblood | July 27, 2023 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.: A beautiful night of art, drinks, and fun—served with a twist. Attendees will enjoy an evening tour of the museum and specialty cocktails inspired by Diego Rivera’s America. Led by Joshua Youngblood, rare books librarian and head of the Special Collections Instruction and Outreach Unit at the University of Arkansas, this tour will explore the connection between artist Diego Rivera and his community of creatives and thinkers. Guests will meet in the Garrison Lobby and learn how to make a handcrafted cocktail from master mixologists, then head into the galleries for a unique look at Rivera’s creative community. Tickets are $20 ($15 for members) and can be purchased online. Must be age 21+ to attend. Tickets include one drink (non-alcoholic options available).

Family Day: The Art of Food

Visitors are invited to dig into a feast of creativity and enjoy free entry to Diego Rivera’s America with a free Family Day celebrating the art of food at Crystal Bridges on July 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The day will feature artmaking in the studios, a live performance by beloved children’s artist Hot Toast, food and drinks provided by local vendors, and much more. Additionally, an inaugural guacamole competition sponsored by Avocados from Peru will take place in the museum’s restaurant Eleven. Admission to Family Day is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the event’s food bank partners.

Northwest Arkansas Guac Off | July 23, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Crystal Bridges is teaming up with Avocados from Peru to host Northwest Arkansas’ first-ever Guac Off! This inaugural guacamole competition will feature teams of local media personalities who will each have 15 minutes to pit, mash, season, and mix up their favorite ingredients to win bragging rights for the best guacamole in town. Celebrity chefs from the NWA area will judge the competition and award this year’s Guac Off champion with a shiny silver avocado. The team at Avocados from Peru will also donate avocados to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, supplying an essential superfood to our community.

About Diego Rivera’s America

Diego Rivera’s America includes rarely seen works from private collections, major paintings on loan from museums in both the United States and Mexico, studies for pivotal mural projects in Mexico City, San Francisco, Detroit, and New York, as well as large-scale digital projections that convey the immersive quality of his epic murals. The exhibition features iconic works such as Dance in Tehuantepec (1928), The Flowered Canoe (1931), Nude with Calla Lilies (1944) and other depictions of flower carriers and vendors, and three major paintings by Frida Kahlo, all done in San Francisco, including a self-portrait of her standing next to Rivera.

Diego Rivera’s America is co-organized by Crystal Bridges and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition is curated by James Oles, guest curator, with Maria Castro, assistant curator at SFMOMA, and coordinated at Crystal Bridges by Jen Padgett, the museum’s acting Windgate curator of craft.

Diego Rivera’s America is sponsored by Goldman Sachs, Christie’s, Coca-Cola, Avocados from Peru, Shelby and Frederick Gans, Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry, Esther Silver-Parker, James and Gayle Halperin Foundation, Mark and Dianne Simmons, Jim and Susan von Gremp, and Cardinal Four Foundation. This project is supported in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

About Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

The mission of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is to welcome all to celebrate the American spirit in a setting that unites the power of art with the beauty of nature. Since opening in 2011, the museum has welcomed more than 6.2 million visitors, with no cost for admission. Crystal Bridges was founded in 2005 as a non-profit charitable organization by arts patron and philanthropist, Alice Walton. The collection spans five centuries of American masterworks from early American to current day and is enhanced by temporary exhibitions. The museum is nestled on 120 acres of Ozark landscape and was designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie. A rare Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house was preserved and relocated to the museum grounds in 2015. Crystal Bridges offers public programs including lectures, performances, classes, and teacher development opportunities. Some 300,000 school children have participated in the Willard and Pat Walker School Visit program, which provides educational experiences for school groups at no cost to the schools. Additional museum amenities include a restaurant, gift store, library, and five miles of art and walking trails. In February 2020, the museum opened a satellite contemporary art space in downtown Bentonville called the Momentary (507 SE E Street). For more information, visit CrystalBridges.org. The museum is located at 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, Arkansas 72712.

