Associa Hill Country Crystal Gant, CMCA®, AMS®, Vice President of Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hill Country (AHC), a leading provider of community management services throughout Austin, New Braunfels, Round Rock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley, is pleased to announce the promotion of Crystal Gant, CMCA®, AMS® to vice president of operations. In this role, she will oversee a diverse team of managers and operational staff. Gant will also help lead branch operations, staff training and homeowner services while supporting client growth and retention. She most recently served as director of management services.

Gant joined Associa in 2009 as a senior community association manager and accounting director. She has 14 years’ experience in the homeowners’ association management industry. Gant has worked closely with board members, homeowners, and vendors, gaining solid experience in business operations, contract reviews, financial and budget reviews, and resolving client and homeowner inquiries. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Marketing from Seattle University.

“Since joining the company Crystal has earned a solid reputation for building strong relationships with a diverse portfolio of clients,” said Associa Hill Country Branch President Alex Rix. “She consistently able to ascertain their goals and needs and then work to meet them in the most expedient and cost-effective manner possible.”

