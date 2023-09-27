SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) common stock between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022. CS Disco asserts that it provides cloud-based, artificial intelligence-powered technologies to simplify electronic discovery, legal document review, legal hold and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: CS Disco (LAW) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, beginning with its July 2021 initial public offering and throughout the class period, “CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time.”

However, on August 11, 2022, CS Disco revealed financial results for the second quarter of 2022, in which revenue growth had tapered drastically over past quarters, and the Company alerted the markets that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year.

Plaintiff alleges that during an investors call following the earnings release the Company’s Chief Executive Officer denied that CS Disco’s declines in revenue were the result of losing any major customers, despite knowing for months that the Company was losing their business. As a result of these disclosures, the price of CS Disco stock declined $15.53, to drop more than 53% on August 12, 2022.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against CS Disco, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motion for lead plaintiff by November 20, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against CS Disco, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.