SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) to determine whether certain CS Disco officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the abrupt departure of the Company’s CEO. CS Disco provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments.

If you would like more information about our investigation of CS Disco, Inc.’s misconduct submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) CEO Abruptly Left Company Following Complaints of Alleged Groping and Other Misconduct

Just over a year after CS Disco shareholders approved a CEO pay package worth nearly $110 million—one of the biggest of 2022—the company’s co-founder and chief executive, Kiwi Camara, resigned with little explanation. CS Disco shares fell nearly 20% on September 11, 2023, following the disclosure.

According to a Wall Street Journal article posted on September 20, 2023, current and former employees now say Camara abruptly quit after the Company’s board began investigating allegations that he groped a young female employee at a September 6, 2023, dinner with staff.

This is not the first complaint against Camara. Among other incidents laid out by the article, in early 2022, a CS Disco employee contacted the Company’s ethics hotline requesting an investigation into Camara’s treatment of young female employees, including how they were hired, social gatherings he hosted, and comments he made.

CS Disco went public in July 2021, and has posted a loss every quarter since it went public, according to the article. The stock is currently trading under $7.00.

CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of CS Disco, Inc. or have incurred a recent significant loss in the stock, contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a case against CS Disco, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.