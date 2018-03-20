CSE: 2018-0321 – Stock Split – Gorilla Minerals Corp. (GOCO)

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gorilla Minerals Corp. has announced that it is undertaking the split of its issued and outstanding shares on the basis of two shares for each existing share held. Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one additional share for each share held on such date.

The shares will begin trading on a split basis (ex-distribution) at the open on March 26, 2018.

Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 58.6 million shares issued and outstanding.

All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on March 23, 2018. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the two-for-one stock split.



Gorilla Minerals Corp. a annoncé qu’elle procède à la division de ses actions émises et en circulation sur la base de deux actions pour chaque action existante détenue. Chaque actionnaire inscrit de la Société à la fermeture des bureaux à la date de clôture des registres recevra une action supplémentaire pour chaque action détenue à cette date.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base fractionnée (ex-distribution) à l’ouverture le 26 mars 2018.

À l’issue de la scission, il y aura environ 58,6 millions d’actions émises et en circulation.

Toutes les commandes en cours seront purgées du livre à la clôture du marché le 23 mars 2018. Les courtiers doivent rappeler leurs ordres en tenant compte du fractionnement d’actions de deux pour un.

Trading on a Split Basis/Négociation sur une base divisé: Le 26 Mars/March 2018 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: Le 27 Mars/March 2018

