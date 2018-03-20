Breaking News
Home / Top News / CSE: 2018-0321 – Stock Split – Gorilla Minerals Corp. (GOCO)

CSE: 2018-0321 – Stock Split – Gorilla Minerals Corp. (GOCO)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gorilla Minerals Corp. has announced that it is undertaking the split of its issued and outstanding shares on the basis of two shares for each existing share held. Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one additional share for each share held on such date.

The shares will begin trading on a split basis (ex-distribution) at the open on March 26, 2018.

Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 58.6 million shares issued and outstanding.

All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on March 23, 2018. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the two-for-one stock split.

________________________

Gorilla Minerals Corp. a annoncé qu’elle procède à la division de ses actions émises et en circulation sur la base de deux actions pour chaque action existante détenue. Chaque actionnaire inscrit de la Société à la fermeture des bureaux à la date de clôture des registres recevra une action supplémentaire pour chaque action détenue à cette date.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base fractionnée (ex-distribution) à l’ouverture le 26 mars 2018.

À l’issue de la scission, il y aura environ 58,6 millions d’actions émises et en circulation.

Toutes les commandes en cours seront purgées du livre à la clôture du marché le 23 mars 2018. Les courtiers doivent rappeler leurs ordres en tenant compte du fractionnement d’actions de deux pour un.

Trading on a Split Basis/Négociation sur une base divisé: Le 26 Mars/March 2018
Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: Le 27 Mars/March 2018

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: [email protected]

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.