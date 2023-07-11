Security leaders to be honored at the upcoming CSO50 conference will tackle the security risks and promises of GenAI, zero trust architecture, leadership strategies and more.

Boston, MA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSO, the leading source for breaking news, analysis, and research on security and risk management, has announced the winners of the 2023 CSO50 Awards and inductees into the CSO Hall of Fame, the most prestigious honor for security organizations and individuals.

“This year’s winners of the CSO50 Awards are transformative projects that reflect new and innovative thinking and strong leadership despite the pressures of a rapidly changing threat environment,” said Beth Kormanik, Chairperson of the 2023 CSO50 awards program and Foundry Events Content Director.

“Proving that they are indeed ahead of the curve, several winning projects incorporated generative AI solutions to enhance their capabilities and speed up the development process,” continued Kormanik. “We are thrilled to recognize their achievements and hold them up as examples for other organizations.”

2023 CSO50 Winners:

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. ABM Industries Accenture AES Aflac Allstate Ally Financial Augusta University Bausch Health Blackstone Camelot Secure Carrier Choice Hotels International Cisco Cox Automotive Cummins, Inc. Delta Dental Insurance Equinix Gates Genpact GSK Headspace ICON Plc Lifespan Registrar Recorder County Clerk, Los Angeles Mastercard Mercury Financial Navan OHLA USA Pangea Cyber PCM Trials Penn Medicine PrismHR Regeneron RunBuggy San Diego Oasis SolarWinds Sunrun The Friedkin Group, Inc. Thoughtworks TIAA Truepic United Airlines University of Miami The University of Texas Police at Houston Verizon Wells Fargo Wesco WestRock Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

2023 CSO50 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Rich Agostino, SVP & CISO, Target

Ed Amoroso, Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere

Devon Bryan, Global CIO & CISO, Carnival Corporation

Nicole Darden Ford, Global VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation

Keith Gordon, EVP & CSO, CIBC

Ben Miron, VP of Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, NextEra Energy, Inc.

Gary Owen, CISO & Chief Risk Officer, iCapital

Holly Ridgeway, EVP & CSO, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

The 2023 CSO50 winners and inductees will be honored at the upcoming CSO50 Conference + Awards.

“It is a privilege for us to honor the outstanding accomplishments of the winners at the CSO50 conference, and to bring together the information security community for great learning, networking and problem solving,” said Stephen Corrick, SVP, Events, IDG, Inc. “The powerful expertise and experience of our winners and partners make this a can’t-miss opportunity for everyone in the field.”

CSO invites industry professionals and security technology companies to connect, learn and celebrate the winners at the CSO50 Conference + Awards held October 2-4 at the We-Ko-Pa Casino & Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona. Registration for the event is now open. CSO50 Conference + Awards – October 2023 – Foundry Events (foundryco.com)>>

About the CSO50 and CSO Hall of Fame Award Winners

The CSO50 award recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame honors leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing information risk management and security. Inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to improving security across all organizations. Award winners are honored at the CSO50 Conference + Awards. Click here to become a sponsor

About CSO

CSO serves enterprise security decision-makers and users with the critical information they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and defend against criminal cyberattacks. With incisive content that addresses all security disciplines, from risk management to network defense to fraud and data loss prevention, CSO offers unparalleled depth and insight to support key decisions and investments for IT security professionals. www.csoonline.com

About Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies, and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in global markets. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, research, and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit www.foundryco.com.

