CSO Honors Organizations Leveraging World-Class Security Strategies

The CSO50 award winners will be recognized at the annual CS50 Conference + Awards in April 2020
Boston, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG’s CSO – the premier security media brand providing insight into business risk leadership – is pleased to announce the 2020 CSO50 award winners [click to tweet]. The annual award recognizes organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. A judging committee including CSOs, industry experts, and academics worked together to select the 50 winners. CSO is proud to honor the security teams driving innovation with this prestigious award.
“The stakes could not be higher for security professionals, with cyberattacks continuing to attract board-level attention and cost organizations dearly in business disruption and reputational damage, among other costs,” said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. “Our annual CSO50 Awards shine a light on security teams that take an innovative approach to enhancing their organization’s security posture and driving business results. This year’s winners represent an elite group of thought leaders in the security field and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve.”
Honorees will be recognized among their peers and colleagues at the 2020 CSO50 Conference + Awards taking place April 27 – 29, 2020, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. This marks CSO’s 17th year producing groundbreaking conferences for security executives and innovators. The 2020 CSO50 Conference + Awards will focus on “Bringing Risk into Focus” and feature innovation stories from the nation’s top security leaders. Winning projects and initiatives will be featured in lively sessions spanning important security topics such as:
- Access and Identity Management
- Critical Infrastructure
- Cybersecurity
- Data Loss Prevention and Recovery
- IoT and Machine Learning
- Managing Third-Party Risk
- Minimizing Risk and Fraud
- Security Awareness and Training
“Our annual CSO50 Conference + Awards is the premier event for security executives to exchange ideas and best practices with peers,” noted Bob Bragdon, SVP/Publisher, CSO. “It’s an exclusive environment built for advancing the security conversation with education, discussion and networking. We are especially excited about bringing together our award winners and premium sponsors to share perspectives on overcoming security obstacles and harnessing emerging technologies to create a secure business environment.”
2020 CSO50 Award Winners
- Aaron’s, Inc.
- Adobe
- ADP
- AFLAC
- Amity University, UP
- Amrock
- Bechtel Global Corporation
- BNY Mellon | Pershing
- Brigham Young University
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services/Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight
- City of Gainesville / Gainesville Regional Utilities
- City of Greensboro
- Coast Capital Savings
- CPS Energy
- Eaton County Central Dispatch
- Equifax
- Expedia Group
- Forever Living Products
- Frame.io
- Genpact
- HD Supply, Inc.
- Health Care Service Corporation
- HMS
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- HP Inc
- ICON Clinical Research
- Kansas State University
- Legendary Entertainment
- Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
- Microsoft
- MUFG Brazil S.A.
- NCR Corporation
- ND Information Technology Department
- O.F. Mossberg & Sons
- PayPal
- Penn Medicine
- Peraton
- PPD
- Prudential Financial, Inc.
- Q2 Software, Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Saudi Aramco
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
- St. Louis Cardinals, LLC
- Texas Dow Employee Credit Union
- TVS Motor Company
- United Nations International Computing Centre
- Visa Inc.
- Webster Bank
Register to Attend
To learn more about the 2020 CSO50 Conference + Awards and register to attend, please visit www.csoconference.com.
Sponsor Opportunities
The CSO50 Conference + Awards is proud to have HP Inc (Underwriter) and Attivo Networks (Defender) as partners for the event. For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Bob Bragdon at 508.935.4443 or [email protected].
About the CSO50 Awards
Launched in 2013, the CSO50 Awards recognize 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2020 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards.
Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2019 winners can be viewed on www.idg.com.
About CSO
CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.
To assist CSOs in educating their organizations’ employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security Smart. CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.
About IDG Communications, Inc.
IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement.

