CSO Honors Organizations Leveraging World-Class Security Strategies

Boston, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG’s CSO – the premier security media brand providing insight into business risk leadership – is pleased to announce the 2020 CSO50 award winners [ click to tweet ]. The annual award recognizes organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. A judging committee including CSOs, industry experts, and academics worked together to select the 50 winners. CSO is proud to honor the security teams driving innovation with this prestigious award.

“The stakes could not be higher for security professionals, with cyberattacks continuing to attract board-level attention and cost organizations dearly in business disruption and reputational damage, among other costs,” said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. “Our annual CSO50 Awards shine a light on security teams that take an innovative approach to enhancing their organization’s security posture and driving business results. This year’s winners represent an elite group of thought leaders in the security field and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve.”

Honorees will be recognized among their peers and colleagues at the 2020 CSO50 Conference + Awards taking place April 27 – 29, 2020, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. This marks CSO’s 17th year producing groundbreaking conferences for security executives and innovators. The 2020 CSO50 Conference + Awards will focus on “Bringing Risk into Focus” and feature innovation stories from the nation’s top security leaders. Winning projects and initiatives will be featured in lively sessions spanning important security topics such as:

Access and Identity Management

Critical Infrastructure

Cybersecurity

Data Loss Prevention and Recovery

IoT and Machine Learning

Managing Third-Party Risk

Minimizing Risk and Fraud

Security Awareness and Training

“Our annual CSO50 Conference + Awards is the premier event for security executives to exchange ideas and best practices with peers,” noted Bob Bragdon, SVP/Publisher, CSO. “It’s an exclusive environment built for advancing the security conversation with education, discussion and networking. We are especially excited about bringing together our award winners and premium sponsors to share perspectives on overcoming security obstacles and harnessing emerging technologies to create a secure business environment.”

2020 CSO50 Award Winners

Aaron’s, Inc.

Adobe

ADP

AFLAC

Amity University, UP

Amrock

Bechtel Global Corporation

BNY Mellon | Pershing

Brigham Young University

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services/Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight

City of Gainesville / Gainesville Regional Utilities

City of Greensboro

Coast Capital Savings

CPS Energy

Eaton County Central Dispatch

Equifax

Expedia Group

Forever Living Products

Frame.io

Genpact

HD Supply, Inc.

Health Care Service Corporation

HMS

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

HP Inc

ICON Clinical Research

Kansas State University

Legendary Entertainment

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Microsoft

MUFG Brazil S.A.

NCR Corporation

ND Information Technology Department

O.F. Mossberg & Sons

PayPal

Penn Medicine

Peraton

PPD

Prudential Financial, Inc.

Q2 Software, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAP SE

Saudi Aramco

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

St. Louis Cardinals, LLC

Texas Dow Employee Credit Union

TVS Motor Company

United Nations International Computing Centre

Visa Inc.

Webster Bank

About the CSO50 Awards

Launched in 2013, the CSO50 Awards recognize 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2020 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards .

Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2019 winners can be viewed on www.idg.com .

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website ( CSOonline.com ), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

To assist CSOs in educating their organizations’ employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security Smart . CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com .

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

