CSP Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Continues to Generate Enthusiasm for Award-Winning Cyber Security Solutions; Enters Fiscal Year 2021 with Record New Business Pipeline and Solid Cash Position

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, reported financial and operating results for the 2020 fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

Fourth Quarter Key Achievements

Gross margin improved by 8 percentage points compared to the year-ago fiscal fourth quarter, as higher margin offerings gain market acceptance

Managed Services Practice remains strong as new and existing customers continue to generate meaningful momentum

Ended fiscal year 2020 with a robust cash balance to fund growth objectives

“Our fiscal fourth quarter financial performance, as well as the full fiscal year, was impacted by the challenging business environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the challenges remain, we have made numerous adjustments to our operations and have made progress that positions CSPi for greater accomplishments in 2021 and beyond,” commented Victor Dellovo, Chief Executive Officer. “The expansion of our gross margin by 8 percentage points is encouraging and demonstrates our commitment to building our profitability. Further, we prudently managed our cash throughout the year and, despite the unprecedented landscape, we have sufficient resources to navigate the near-term uncertainty to grow and prosper. For example, we are generating strong momentum in our Managed Services Practice, including our UCaaS offering. We are pursuing a number of larger transactions with this offering that could contribute nicely to fiscal year 2021 and drive higher margin improvement. Our fiscal 2021 looks promising and I believe growth drivers in the coming year, including ARIA and a full resumption of our cruise line business, will allow us to significantly exceed the revenue, gross margin and bottom line results we reported in fiscal year 2020”.

Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter was $14.3 million, compared to $22.2 million in the year-ago fiscal fourth quarter. Gross profit for the fiscal fourth quarter was $4.4 million, or 31% of sales, compared to $5.1 million, or 23% of sales, in the year-ago fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting improved product gross margin percentage plus a mix of higher margin services and product business. The Company reported a net profit of $36,000 for the fourth fiscal quarter, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $(334,000), or $(0.08) per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Loss before income tax was $(689,000) for the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to net income before income tax of $61,000 for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The Company’s income tax benefit for the fiscal fourth quarter was $725,000. The tax benefit was due to a partial valuation allowance against US deferred tax assets that are more likely to be partially realized, offset by current year federal research & development credits and the benefit resulting from the carryback of federal net operating losses.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million.

Fiscal 2020 Full Year Results

Revenue for the full fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 was $61.8 million compared to revenue of $79.1 million in the prior full year period. Gross profit for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 was $17.2 million, or 27.8% of sales, compared with $18.0 million, or 22.8% of sales, in the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the full year ended September 30, 2020 was $(1.4) million, or $(0.36) per share, compared with net loss of $(371,000), or $(0.09) per share for the fiscal 2019.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology to succeed. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G drop less packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

Safe Harbor

The Company wishes to take advantage of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking under the Act. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, made numerous adjustments to our operations and have made some progress that positions CSPi for greater accomplishments in 2021 and beyond, pursuing a number of larger transactions with this offering that could contribute nicely to fiscal year 2021 and drive the higher margin improvement and fiscal 2021 looks promising.

The Company cautions that numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made by the Company. Such risks include general economic conditions, market factors, competitive factors and pricing pressures, and others described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Please refer to the section on forward-looking statements included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and short-term investments $ 19,264 $ 18,099 Accounts receivable, net 13,362 15,114 Inventories 5,285 7,818 Other current assets 3,678 5,503 Total current assets 41,589 46,534 Property, equipment and improvements, net 1,047 1,273 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,014 — Long-term receivable 3,642 5,328 Other assets 5,353 6,234 Total assets $ 53,645 $ 59,369 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 12,977 $ 20,027 Pension and retirement plans 6,471 6,904 Operating lease liabilities 1,390 — Notes Payable 2,485 684 Other non-current liabilities 788 1,326 Shareholders’ equity 29,534 30,428 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 53,645 $ 59,369

CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data ) Three months ended Twelve months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales: Product $ 10,885 $ 18,627 $ 47,989 $ 66,017 Services 3,387 3,534 13,804 13,044 Total sales 14,272 22,161 61,793 79,061 Cost of sales: Product 8,670 15,846 39,907 55,836 Services 1,173 1,223 4,719 5,199 Total cost of sales 9,843 17,069 44,626 61,035 Gross profit 4,429 5,092 17,167 18,026 Operating expenses: Engineering and development 717 691 2,798 2,800 Selling, general and administrative 4,198 4,616 15,793 16,052 Total operating expenses 4,915 5,307 18,591 18,852 Operating loss (486 ) (215 ) (1,424 ) (826 ) Other income (expense), net (203 ) 276 362 384 Income (loss) before income taxes (689 ) 61 (1,062 ) (442 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (725 ) 395 384 (71 ) Net income (loss) $ 36 $ (334 ) $ (1,446 ) $ (371 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 34 $ (334 ) $ (1,446 ) $ (371 ) Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 4,064 4,063 4,028 3,924 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 4,148 4,063 4,028 3,924

