CSP Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results on December 19

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of IT solutions, systems integration services and dense cluster computing systems, announced that it will issue its fourth-quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

CSP President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at http://www.cspi.com/. Individuals also may listen to the call via telephone, by dialing (866) 518-6930 or (203) 518-9797. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on CSP’s website.

About CSP Inc.

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions – High Performance Products and Technology Solutions – with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi’s High Performance Products division offers extreme-performance Ethernet products for diverse applications, including cybersecurity, financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking applications, as well computer signal processing systems. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division provides innovative technology solutions for network solutions, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center solutions, advanced security, along with professional and managed services across those technology focus areas. CSPi Technology Solutions works with the world’s leading IT software and infrastructure companies to create solutions for the unique IT requirements of its customers. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.

Contact:

Gary Levine

Chief Financial Officer

CSP Inc.

Tel: 978.663.7598 ext. 1200

Fax: 978.663.0150