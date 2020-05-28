Breaking News
CSW Industrials Announces Promotion of Don Sullivan to Executive Vice President

DALLAS, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today announced the promotion of Don Sullivan to Executive Vice President. Mr. Sullivan will continue to serve as the General Manager of the Industrial Products segment.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to acknowledge the promotion of Don to Executive Vice President. Since 2016, he has successfully led the Industrial Products segment through a period of high growth, and has diligently worked to develop a best-in-class team, integrate multiple acquisitions, and drive margin expansion. We look forward to Don continuing to execute on our growth strategy and appreciate his expertise within the Executive Leadership Team.”

Don Sullivan has served as the Senior Vice President & General Manager, Industrial Products of the Company since January 2016. From May 2015 to January 2016, Mr. Sullivan was the Chief Operating Officer for RectorSeal, one of the Company’s operating subsidiaries. From 2005 to April 2015, he served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Goodman Manufacturing, last serving as Division President of Goodman Global, a member of the Daikin Group, a leading global heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) manufacturer. Prior to 2005, Mr. Sullivan held a variety of management positions at Carrier Corporation, a leading HVAC/R solutions company, including sales, product management and general management.

About CSW Industrials, Inc.

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI’s broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI’s products include mechanical products for HVAC/R applications, building products, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

