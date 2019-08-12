Breaking News
Home / Top News / CSW Industrials Names Adrianne D. Griffin as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

CSW Industrials Names Adrianne D. Griffin as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI), a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals, today announced it has hired Adrianne Griffin as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, effective immediately.  

Gregg Branning, CSWI’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “I am pleased to welcome Adrianne to the CSWI team. She brings significant expertise and leadership to our organization and has demonstrated a strong track record of success in both investor relations and treasury. Adding a dedicated Investor Relations executive and Treasurer was a natural evolution of CSW Industrials growth and we are excited for her to join the team.”

Mrs. Griffin was most recently Director of Investor Relations at EnLink Midstream, LLC (EnLink), a Fortune 500 midstream energy infrastructure company. In this role she was responsible for investor presentations and coordination of financial information with both buy and sell side investors. Prior to that role, Ms. Griffin was Director of Finance and Assistant Treasurer at EnLink. Mrs. Griffin holds an undergraduate degree in Mathematics, as well as a master’s degree in Finance from Louisiana State University. 

Mrs. Griffin will report to Gregg Branning, Chief Financial Officer.

About CSW Industrials
CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI’s broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI’s products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and refrigeration applications (“HVAC/R”), sealants and high performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, general industrial, rail, plumbing, architecturally-specified building products, energy, and mining markets.

Investor contact:
Michael Callahan, ICR
(203) 682-8311
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.