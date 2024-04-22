JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has announced the winners of its 2024 CSX Customer Environmental Excellence Awards. This year’s awards recognizes six customers for their commitment to sustainability by converting a portion of their freight from truck to rail.

In the third year of the annual awards program, CSX chose winners who have realized significant carbon reduction by embracing the environmental advantages of rail over trucks with a “highway-to-rail” conversion.

“Sustainability is a shared priority between CSX and our customers. Helping them reduce emissions by converting from trucks to rail is an important part of our strategy,” said Kevin Boone, CSX executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “The winners of this year’s awards achieved the highest annual emissions savings totals among all CSX customers, reflecting their commitment to environmental citizenship.”

To assist customers in making informed decisions about switching to rail transportation, CSX provides an advanced carbon calculator. This tool enables companies to calculate emissions savings for their shipments and gain valuable insights into optimizing supply chain sustainability.

Customers who choose rail over truck transportation can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% to 80%. A typical CSX freight train can carry the cargo load of 280 trucks and is three to four times more fuel-efficient than highway transportation.

The 2024 CSX Customer Environmental Excellence Award winners include six companies whose highway-to-rail conversions resulted in substantial emissions savings during the previous year. Those companies are:

Amazon

General Motors

Heidelberg Materials North America

Nissan North America

Tropicana

WestRock

CSX is recognized as a transportation industry leader in sustainability. In 2020, the company became the first railroad in the United States to align with the Science Based Targets initiative, setting a goal to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 37.3 percent by 2030, using 2014 as a baseline. The company has earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years, and in 2023 was named to the Forbes Net Zero Leaders list of the top 100 companies focused on sustainability, and recognized by USA TODAY as one of America’s Climate Leaders.

To learn more about the CSX Customer Excellence Awards and the company’s commitment to sustainability visit csx.com/EnvironmentalAward.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

