JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the winners of the company’s 29th annual Chemical Safety Excellence Awards recognizing customers for their outstanding contribution to the safe transportation of hazardous materials.
The Chemical Safety Excellence Awards were presented to customers who shipped at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials with CSX during 2022 without a release due to controllable factors. The winners, representing a wide range of industry segments, shipped a combined total of more than 175,000 carloads of hazard materials on the CSX network during the previous calendar year.
CSX presented special recognition awards to seven companies that achieved milestones of 5, 10 and 15 years without an accidental release of hazardous materials shipped on CSX. Multi-year recognition award winners included:
- 15 Years: Occidental Chemical Corp.
- 10 Years: Green Plains Trade Group, Plains All American, and SABIC.
- 5 Years: Crestwood Services, Synagro Rail (EPIC), and Suncor Energy.
“The unrelenting safety efforts of the CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award winners, combined with proven safety advantages of rail transportation, contribute to a sustainable supply chain that protects communities and employees,” said Kevin Boone, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “CSX railroaders understand that safety is an every-day, around-the-clock commitment, and we applaud our customers who stand with us through their rigorous safety programs.”
2022 CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award Winners:
|Americas Styrenics
Arkema
Ascend Performance Materials
BP Products North America
Cargill
Chemtrade Logistics
CHS
Citgo Petroleum
Cornerstone Chemical Co.
Covestro LLC
Crestwood Services
Dow Chemical
Synagro Rail (EPIC)
Evonik Degussa Corporation
ExxonMobil
Gibson Energy
Green Plains
United Refining
|Gunvor USA
Heritage Environmental Services
HJ Baker Sulphur
INEOS Phenol
Ineos Styrolution America
International Chemical Co.
Irving Oil
Jones-Hamilton Co.
Kemira
Koch Industries
Koch Methanol
MPLX
Messer North America
Methanex
NewMarket Corporation
NGL Supply Company
NORFALCO
Valero
|Nutrien
Occidental Chemical
Olin ChlorAlkali
PBF Energy Company
Phillips 66
Plains All American
Reagent Chemical
Renewable Products Marketing Group
SABIC
Shell Canada
Shell Chemicals
Southern States Chemical
Suncor Energy
Targa Resources Corp.
The Andersons
The Chemours Co.
TPC Group
Westlake Corporation
