CSX CEO Harrison dies months into railroad’s turnaround effort

NEW YORK (Reuters) – CSX Corp Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has died, the freight railway operator said on Saturday, just a few days after announcing that the veteran rail executive hired earlier this year to boost its profits had taken a medical leave of absence.
