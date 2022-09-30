Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CSX Contributes $200,000 to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

CSX Contributes $200,000 to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it will contribute $200,000 to support relief and recovery efforts underway in the Florida and South Carolina communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

“CSX cares deeply about the communities where we operate and our thoughts are with all those in Florida and South Carolina that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “We are pleased to make this contribution towards recovery efforts and to ensure the delivery of critical resources to our neighbors in these communities where so many of our CSX employees, customers and partners call home.”

American Red Cross will receive $150,000 of the contribution to support relief efforts throughout Florida and South Carolina, and Florida’s Disaster Fund will receive $50,000.

Donations to the Red Cross will support the wide range of assistance underway, including working with community and government agencies to assess the damage and support emergency needs. The Red Cross is providing safe shelter, food and health services to families who lost their homes and belongings. Florida’s Disaster Fund assists Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster by distributing funds to service organizations in impacted communities.

CSX is also encouraging its employees to show their support by contributing to the CSX Employees Disaster Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to employees who have suffered severe damage to their homes and property. The company will match employee contributions, dollar-for-dollar.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.