JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced 53 customers as winners of the company’s Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their outstanding dedication to the safe transportation of hazardous materials throughout 2023.

For 30 years, CSX has acknowledged its chemical customers for their shared commitment to safety with this recognition. The longevity of this distinguished honor highlights the essential role customers play in protecting CSX employees and the communities it serves, and reinforces the position of rail as the safest mode for transporting chemicals over land.

To qualify for the award, a customer must have shipped a minimum of 600 carloads of hazardous materials within the calendar year without any non-accidental releases of regulated hazardous materials. In total, the 53 winners collectively shipped 144,640 carloads across the CSX network in 2023, underscoring the importance of CSX customers’ daily commitment to safety.

CSX recognized Cargill as a standout honoree for achieving 15 consecutive years of excellence. In addition, five-year milestone winners included Arkema Inc., BP, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Dow Chemical, Heritage Environmental Services LLC, Irving Oil, and Methanex Methanol.

“The customers recognized with a CSX Chemical safety Excellence Award represent a wide range of industry segments and product lines,” said Kevin Boone, CSX executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, the public, and the environment is the primary goal of every interaction CSX has with our customers. Collaborative partnerships with these customers greatly reduce risks and exponentially enhance overall safety, allowing us to continue to provide the best service product we can for our customers.”

2023 CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award Winners:

Alpek Polyester USA LLC Green Plains Inc. PBF Energy LLC Arkema Inc. Gunvor USA LLC Plains Midstream Canada Ascend Performance Materials Heritage Environmental Services LLC Reagent Chemical & Research, Inc. BASF Corporation HJ Baker Sulphur Inc. Renewable Products Marketing Group BP ICE Service Group Inc. Shell Chemical USA Cargill Ineos Phenol Shintech Celanese LTD Ineos Styrolution America LLC Southern States Chemical Inc. CF Industries International Chemical Co. Steel Dust Recycling LLC Chemtrade Logistics Inc. INV Nylon Chemicals Americas LLC Suncor Energy CHS Inc. Irving Oil Targa Resources Inc. Citgo Petroleum Corporation Kemira The Andersons Inc. Cornerstone Chemical Co Koch Industries The Chemours Company LLC Covestro LLC LyondellBasell Industries Westlake Corporation Crestwood Services LLC Marathon Petroleum LLC Dow Chemical Markwest Hydrocarbon Inc. Eastman Chemical Messer North America Inc. EPIC Methanex Methanol Evonik Degussa Corporation Nutrien ExxonMobil Occidental Chemical Corporation Gibson Energy LTD Olin ChlorAlkali

