JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) has been named to the first-ever Forbes Net Zero Leaders list of the top 100 U.S. companies that are focused on reducing their carbon footprint and achieving their sustainability goals.

“Rail is the most fuel-efficient mode of land-based freight transportation, and CSX has taken a leadership role in demonstrating how rail will play a key role in creating a more sustainable supply chain,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer. “We are continuing to introduce innovative technologies and operating practices that further improve fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

The honor is the latest of several that CSX has earned as a sustainability leader in the transportation industry. The Forbes Net Zero Leaders ranking places CSX sixth on the list, which is published on Forbes.com.

Forbes used data from research providers Sustainalytics and Morningstar to create the Net Zero ranking of companies that are best positioning themselves to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050. The publication considered factors such as the robustness of companies’ climate governance, strategy and risk management, together with an assessment of competitive strength and financial position. All companies were considered in the context of their industry and location of business operations.

CSX was recognized recently by USA TODAY as one of America’s Climate Leaders. The company is also the only U.S. transportation company to be included in 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, and has been part of the Dow Jones North America Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years, based on its sustainability performance and other factors. To learn more about CSX’s sustainability accomplishments and initiatives, visit csx.com/esg.

