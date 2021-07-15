Breaking News
CSX Recognized As One of America’s ‘Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion’ for Third Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX has earned recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” from Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) for a third consecutive year while receiving a top score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI).

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,” said Stephanie Noel, vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer. “Our goal is to create a workplace that is accessible and welcoming where all employees can thrive and share their talent. This recognition shows our dedication to best practices and the work of our employees who are the foundation of our diverse and inclusive culture. We believe the more perspectives we can bring to the table, the better our results will be as an organization and in the communities where we live and serve.”

CSX is the only Class I railroad on the 2021 DEI, which is the nation’s most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool on disability inclusion efforts in the areas of culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, supplier diversity and community engagement. The index, developed by Disability:IN and the AAPD, enables America’s leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices and to be scored objectively by an independent panel.

The 2021 Top-Scoring Companies list: https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2021companies/

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

