CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) recently recognized 64 customers for their commitment to the safe transportation of hazardous materials with CSX’s annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award.

“Safety is CSX’s top priority, and customers play a critical role in the safe shipment of freight on our rail network,” said Michael Rutherford, vice president of merchandise for CSX. “To reach our goal of being the best railroad in North America, we must continue focusing on safety every day, and we are proud to serve customers who share our commitment to operating safely.”

Every year, CSX recognizes customers who safely ship more than 600 carloads of hazardous materials during the year. This tradition, now in its 24th year, honors customers committed to safe procedures, such as securing valves and closures properly, and safe loading.

“Like CSX, this year’s Chemical Safety Excellence Award winners understand that operating safely is a never-ending pursuit that requires constant vigilance and dedication to best practices,” said Bryan Rhode, vice president of public safety, health and environment for CSX. “Together with our customers, CSX is working to ensure that freight rail remains one of the safest surface-transportation solutions for businesses.”

This year, CSX recognizes two customers who successfully reached 10 consecutive years of Safety Excellence – Aux Sable Liquid Products, Inc. and United Refining Co. They join an elite group of customers with impressive safety records, including Azko Nobel Chemicals Inc. (14 years) and Kemira (16 years).

Customers with five or more years of Safety Excellence improved upon their safety records in 2017. They include Cargill (9 years), Celanese (6 years), CHS (7 years), ExxonMobil Chemicals Co. (6 years), Linde LLC (6 years) and SABIC Americas Inc. (9 years).

Additional honorees for 2017 include: Archer Daniels Midland Co.; Americas Styrenics LLC; Arkema Inc.; Arlanxeo Canada Inc.; Ascend Performance Materials; Ashta Chemicals Inc.; BASF Corp.; Blue Cube Operations LLC; BP Products North America Inc.; Cardinal Ethanol LLC; CF Industries; Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.; Chevron Corporation; Covestro LLC; Crestwood Services LLC; DAK Americas LLC; Delaware City Refinery LLC; Dominion Transmission Inc.; Dow Chemicals; Granite Falls Energy LLC; Iroquois Bio Energy; U.S. Ecology; Gibson Energy; Green Plains Renewable Energy; Hess Corp.; Huntsman International LLC; Husky Energy; INEOS Styrolution America LLC; Ingredion Inc.; International Chemical Co.; INVISTA; Kinder Morgan; Koppers; Kraton; Lyondell Bassell; Marathon Petroleum Corporation; Mosaic Company; Nan Ya Plastics Corp.; NGL Energy Partners LLC; NorFalco LLC; NOVA Chemicals Inc.; Pacific Ethanol Pekin Inc.; Pembina Pipeline Corporation; Philadelphia Energy Solutions; Phillips 66 Co.; RPMG, Inc.; SABIC Innovative Plastics; Shintech; Louisiana LLC; Southern States Chemical; Bunge North America; Stepan Co.; The Chemours Company FC LLC; The U.S. Government; and Valero Marketing & Supply Co.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, (904) 359-1011

[email protected]