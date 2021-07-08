CSX Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Breaking News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today released its 2020 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report, highlighting the company’s sustainability performance in the areas of safety, people and communities, environment, and governance.

James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer said: “CSX’s leadership in freight rail depends on our ability to conduct business in a sustainable way that does right by all stakeholders. We are proud to present CSX’s 2020 ESG report showcasing the company’s progress over the past year.

“This year’s report demonstrates how, through the adoption of new technologies and operating practices, we continued to deliver strong safety and environmental peformance, increasing our sustainability advantage, setting records for fuel efficiency and exceeding our emissions reduction targets.

“The report also highlights CSX’s activities that increased social justice awareness, education and communication, and advanced the company’s commitment to professional development and workforce diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In an ongoing effort to advance transparency and accountability, the report has been prepared in accordance with some of the world’s leading sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

More information can be found in our 2020 ESG report. For additional details on our ESG efforts, please visit www.csx.com.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:
Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

