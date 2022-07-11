Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CSX Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlights Investment in People and Innovative Environmental Solutions

CSX Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlights Investment in People and Innovative Environmental Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the publication of the CSX 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company’s economic, workforce, environmental, social and governance performance.

James M. Foote, CSX president and chief executive officer said: “By continuing to invest in our people and communities, innovating to introduce new environmental solutions, and expanding our network capacity and service offerings, we have positioned CSX to accelerate highway-to-rail freight conversion while adding to a solid operating foundation that will support CSX’s future growth and our ability to create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

The report details progress made against CSX’s 2030 environmental goals, including achieving a 15.6 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity since 2014 and piloting alternative fuels and engine enhancements to reduce fuel burn and overall emissions from locomotives. CSX is actively assessing goals and targets to bolster progress across its social and governance priorities, which are discussed throughout the report.

The report also highlights CSX’s efforts to build a workforce that reflects the communities CSX employees live in and serve, with the inclusion of its 2021 EEO-1 data in the report’s appendix to provide further insight into the makeup of its workforce.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the world’s leading sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

For additional details on CSX’s ESG efforts, please visit www.csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Head of Investor Relations, Service Measures & Pension
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.