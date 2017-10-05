CSX Service Continues to Strengthen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX (Nasdaq:CSX) today reported another week of improving performance as it adopts the tenets of Precision Scheduled Railroading.

CSX President and Chief Executive Officer E. Hunter Harrison said, “CSX’s performance shows improved transit time, train speed, car-handling efficiency and terminal fluidity as we continue implementing the principles of scheduled railroading and the previous transitional issues are resolved.”

Highlights of the most-recent company report include:

Since mid-July, system-wide train velocity on CSX’s 21,000-mile network has increased by approximately 16 percent, and is now higher than the 2016 full-year average.

Transit times for scheduled merchandise trains have returned to a normal range, and are lower than transit levels at the outset of CSX’s Precision Scheduled Railroad implementation in first quarter 2017.

Average terminal dwell – the number of hours cars spend in terminals between their origins and destinations – has steadily improved over the last two months and is currently 11.2 hours, declining more than 15% since the summer. Dwell is now lower than 2016 full-year average.

CSX’s hump terminals continue to operate fluidly, within planned parameters and with capacity available to handle additional freight requirements.

“We continue to drive forward in our effort to become the best railroad in North America, and the benefits of Precision Scheduled Railroading are becoming more apparent to our customers and our partners every day,” Harrison said.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For over 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at http://www.csx.com and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX).

