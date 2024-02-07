Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday gave an upbeat assessment of the state and its finances, countering calls from some of his fellow Democrats to raise taxes on the wealthy and spend more money on urgent needs including higher education and social services, as well as help for those struggling to make ends meet.

The two-term governor, a multimillionaire himself, lauded the fact that the two-year $51-billion budget passed last year on a bipartisan vote “is still in the black

[Read Full story at source]