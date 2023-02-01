BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced today it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect.

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based contact center service, differentiates CTG as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency, proven customer experience, and success in delivering Amazon Connect. To receive the designation, APN partners must possess deep experience and the capabilities to deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“This recognition further validates CTG’s success in helping our clients build contact center programs that help deliver greater efficiencies and improved customer experience—both critical in today’s highly competitive markets,” said Tom Niehaus, CTG Executive Vice President, Americas. “This new designation is a testament to CTG’s proven technical knowledge, experience, and success with Amazon Connect.”

CTG was required to pass a rigorous evaluation to ensure Amazon Connect best practices were being followed, including:

Conducting a live technical demonstration on scenarios provided by AWS

Presenting real-world CTG client return on investment and improvements in areas such as the customer experience or contact center agent productivity

Demonstrating ample use of Amazon Connect across CTG clients

As an AWS Select Tier Services Partner, CTG brings extensive experience using an array of AWS services in conjunction with Amazon Connect to deliver vital functions in support of client contact centers, such as:

Serverless provisioning (AWS Lambda)

Application integration (Amazon API Gateway)

Identity management (Amazon Cognito)

Content delivery (Amazon CloudFront)

Cloud storage (Amazon Simple Storage Service)

Data streaming (Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose)

Conversational artificial intelligence (Amazon Lex)

“It’s an honor for our company to receive this designation, which extends CTG’s reputation as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services,” said Filip Gydé, CTG President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m especially proud of our accomplishments at Gundersen Health System (Gundersen), where we used Amazon Connect to improve their patient portal phone support by accelerating the resolution of user issues and streamlining the provision of personal health information for the patient population. As a result, Gunderson’s patient portal user satisfaction and engagement has increased, and the time needed to train patient support agents on the phone system has decreased by 75%.”

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on the integration of digital technology into all areas of its clients to improve their operations and increase their value proposition. CTG’s engagement in the digital transformation process drives improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations: John M. Laubacker, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer +1 716 887 7368 Deborah Pawlowski, Kei Advisors LLC dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com +1 716 843 3908 Media: Amanda LeBlanc, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Global Marketing amanda.leblanc@ctg.com +1 225 772 8865