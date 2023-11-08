Cegeka and CTG work toward Completion of Regulatory Requirements to Complete Acquisition

Cegeka and CTG signed an agreement on August 9, 2023, for Cegeka to purchase CTG for $10.50 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $170 million.

IT Solutions and Services segments represent 87% of total revenue in the third quarter, CTG’s highest level to date.

Revenue of $71.3 million reflected intentional disengagement of $11.8 million from non-strategic technology services business.

Gross margin improved to 27.3%, or 300 basis points from the prior year.

GAAP operating margin was (0.8)% in third quarter; non-GAAP operating margin was 3.7%

Net loss was ($0.9) million, with a net margin of (1.2)%; adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million, with a margin of 4.3%

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in North America and Western Europe helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive their productivity and profitability, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2023.

Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO, commented, “We continue to be pleased with the execution of our strategy where our gross margin improved 300 basis points in the third quarter compared with 2022, despite high inflation and a softening demand for IT services, and lower utilization generally incurred during the summer months.”

Mr. Gydé continued, “Regarding the acquisition of CTG by Cegeka, we have found a partner that will enable us to accelerate providing digital transformation services to our clients and are confident that this transaction with Cegeka is the best outcome for our clients, employees, and shareholders. We are pleased to have entered into this transaction with Cegeka, and we are working diligently with them through the regulatory approval processes to complete the sale. As such, although there is no certainty, given the expiration of the tender offer has been extended to December 12, 2023, we expect the sale of CTG to Cegeka to close on December 13, 2023.”

Consolidated Third Quarter 2023 Review (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Sept. 29, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Oct. 1, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 71,291 $ 75,002 $ 90,603 $ (3,711 ) (4.9 )% $ (15,601 ) (17.2 )% GAAP Gross Profit $ 19,467 $ 18,229 $ 20,290 $ 1,238 6.8 % $ (2,061 ) (10.2 )% GAAP Gross Margin 27.3 % 24.3 % 22.4 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (604 ) $ 2,253 $ 2,702 $ (2,857 ) (126.8 )% $ (449 ) (16.6 )% GAAP Operating Margin (0.8 )% 3.0 % 3.0 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 2,643 $ 2,997 $ 2,982 $ (354 ) (11.8 )% $ 15 0.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 3.7 % 4.0 % 3.3 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (871 ) $ 1,102 $ 1,672 $ (1,973 ) (179.0 )% $ (570 ) (34.1 )% GAAP Net Margin (1.2 )% 1.5 % 1.8 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 1,703 $ 1,612 $ 1,888 $ 91 5.6 % $ (276 ) (14.6 )% Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.4 % 2.1 % 2.1 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 3,059 $ 3,824 $ 3,747 $ (765 ) (20.0 )% $ 77 2.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 4.3 % 5.1 % 4.1 %

* A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below

The decrease in revenue reflects the Company’s continued business mix shift to more solutions and services-based business. As compared with the third quarter of 2022, the Company disengaged from $11.8 million in its lower-margin non-strategic technology services business.

The change in business mix and focus on digital solutions has led to significant improvements in gross margin over the past two years, increasing 490 basis points over that time.

As a percentage of revenue, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 28.2% compared with 21.3% in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increases in non-recurring costs related to the acquisition of CTG by Cegeka, acquisition-related expenses from the Eleviant acquisition, and costs associated with the new ERP implementation.

Included in the GAAP net loss was $1.6 million of non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives, $0.5 million of acquisition-related expenses, and $0.4 million of ERP system implementation costs, while the prior-year period included $0.5 million of acquisition-related expenses. Loss per diluted share was ($0.06) for the third quarter of 2023 compared with income of $0.07 for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding these expenses from both periods, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.11 in both periods.

Third Quarter Segment Performance (unaudited)

IT Solutions and Services

North America

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Sept. 29, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Oct. 1, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 25,217 $ 20,340 $ 21,215 $ 4,877 24.0 % $ (875 ) (4.1 )% Percent of total 35.4 % 27.1 % 23.4 % Gross profit $ 9,669 $ 7,723 $ 7,273 $ 1,946 25.2 % $ 450 6.2 % Gross margin 38.3 % 38.0 % 34.3 % Contribution profit $ 5,141 $ 4,129 $ 3,809 $ 1,012 24.5 % $ 320 8.4 % Contribution margin 20.4 % 20.3 % 18.0 %

The significant growth in revenue and gross margins in North America IT Solutions and Services reflects continued strong contributions from the acquisition of Eleviant and strong organic growth, despite a general decrease in the current demand for IT services.

Europe

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Sept. 29, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Oct. 1, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 36,472 $ 33,258 $ 39,199 $ 3,214 9.7 % $ (5,941 ) (15.2 )% Percent of total 51.1 % 44.4 % 43.3 % Gross profit $ 8,547 $ 7,870 $ 9,541 $ 677 8.6 % $ (1,671 ) (17.5 )% Gross margin 23.4 % 23.7 % 24.3 % Contribution profit $ 3,898 $ 3,464 $ 4,358 $ 434 12.5 % $ (894 ) (20.5 )% Contribution margin 10.7 % 10.4 % 11.1 %

Europe IT Solutions and Services margins continue to reflect the impact of mandated salary increases at the beginning of the year.

Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Sept. 29, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Oct. 1, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 9,602 $ 21,404 $ 30,189 $ (11,802 ) (55.1 )% $ (8,785 ) (29.1 )% Percent of total 13.5 % 28.5 % 33.3 % Gross profit $ 1,251 $ 2,636 $ 3,476 $ (1,385 ) (52.5 )% $ (840 ) (24.2 )% Gross margin 13.0 % 12.3 % 11.5 % Contribution profit $ 944 $ 2,061 $ 2,307 $ (1,117 ) (54.2 )% $ (246 ) (10.7 )% Contribution margin 9.8 % 9.6 % 7.6 %

Continued disengagement from Non-Strategic Technology Services is consistent with the Company’s long-term strategy. Revenue was also impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions which reduced demand for these services.

Consolidated Year-to-Date Results

(unaudited)

($ in thousands) For the Three Quarters Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Sept. 29, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Oct. 1, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 224,081 $ 247,178 $ 279,896 $ (23,097 ) (9.3 )% $ (32,718 ) (11.7 )% GAAP Gross Profit $ 60,597 $ 58,574 $ 61,436 $ 2,023 3.5 % $ (2,862 ) (4.7 )% GAAP Gross Margin 27.0 % 23.7 % 21.9 % GAAP Operating Income $ 388 $ 8,625 $ 7,601 $ (8,237 ) (95.5 )% $ 1,024 13.5 % GAAP Operating Margin 0.2 % 3.5 % 2.7 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 7,674 $ 9,920 $ 8,690 $ (2,246 ) (22.6 )% $ 1,230 14.2 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 3.4 % 4.0 % 3.1 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (686 ) $ 5,382 $ 5,013 $ (6,068 ) (112.7 )% $ 369 7.4 % GAAP Net Margin (0.3 )% 2.2 % 1.8 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 4,866 $ 6,303 $ 5,846 $ (1,437 ) (22.8 )% $ 457 7.8 % Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.2 % 2.5 % 2.1 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 9,516 $ 12,379 $ 11,568 $ (2,863 ) (23.1 )% $ 811 7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 4.2 % 5.0 % 4.1 %

* A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below

Year-to-date Segment Performance (unaudited)

IT Solutions and Services

North America

($ in thousands) For the Three Quarters Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Sept. 29, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Oct. 1, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 74,410 $ 61,114 $ 56,431 $ 13,296 21.8 % $ 4,683 8.3 % Percent of total 33.2 % 24.7 % 20.2 % Gross profit $ 29,165 $ 21,664 $ 19,359 $ 7,501 34.6 % $ 2,305 11.9 % Gross margin 39.2 % 35.4 % 34.3 % Contribution profit $ 15,125 $ 11,408 $ 9,572 $ 3,717 32.6 % $ 1,836 19.2 % Contribution margin 20.3 % 18.7 % 17.0 %

Europe

($ in thousands) For the Three Quarters Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Sept. 29, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Oct. 1, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 114,958 $ 112,896 $ 129,260 $ 2,062 1.8 % $ (16,364 ) (12.7 )% Percent of total 51.3 % 45.7 % 46.2 % Gross profit $ 27,114 $ 27,932 $ 31,506 $ (818 ) (2.9 )% $ (3,574 ) (11.3 )% Gross margin 23.6 % 24.7 % 24.4 % Contribution profit $ 12,125 $ 13,442 $ 15,704 $ (1,317 ) (9.8 )% $ (2,262 ) (14.4 )% Contribution margin 10.5 % 11.9 % 12.1 %



Year-to-date Segment Performance (continued)

Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands) For the Three Quarters Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Sept. 29, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Oct. 1, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 34,713 $ 73,168 $ 94,205 $ (38,455 ) (52.6 )% $ (21,037 ) (22.3 )% Percent of total 15.5 % 29.6 % 33.6 % Gross profit $ 4,318 $ 8,978 $ 10,571 $ (4,660 ) (51.9 )% $ (1,593 ) (15.1 )% Gross margin 12.4 % 12.3 % 11.2 % Contribution profit $ 3,275 $ 6,892 $ 6,769 $ (3,617 ) (52.5 )% $ 123 1.8 % Contribution margin 9.4 % 9.4 % 7.2 %

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $24.1 million compared with $25.1 million at year-end 2022. Net cash provided by operations for the year was $2.8 million.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the Company had no amount outstanding on its revolving line of credit facility or any other long-term debt. Days sales outstanding were 82 in the third quarter of 2023 compared with 83 in the prior-year period.

Successfully Executing Strategy

CTG is a catalyst for digital transformation, helping IT and business leaders accelerate integration of digital technology into all areas of their operations to improve productivity, strengthen business processes, elevate internal controls, and increase value delivery to their customers. CTG’s strategy for growth is its transformation into a higher-performing, digital solutions-based business. The three key elements of its strategy are:

Becoming a global provider of digital IT solutions by capitalizing on the compelling digital transformation trend, leveraging the CTG brand built on reliability and results, and delivering solutions primarily to the energy, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

Growing the team organically by adding highly qualified and experienced associates, employing innovative tools and methodologies, and making selective acquisitions.

Strengthening the Company’s margin profile by reducing delivery costs and changing the mix of business by disengaging from low margin IT staffing service support in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

“Due to the rapid pace of change and continued uncertainty in the macroenvironment, we are not providing full year 2023 guidance,” said John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call and Webcast

Due to the pending acquisition of CTG by Cegeka, CTG will not host an earnings call associated with the financial earnings press release.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on integrating digital technology into all areas of its clients to improve their operations and increase their value proposition. CTG’s engagement in the digital transformation process drives improved data-driven decision-making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG operates in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com .

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Information

The Company has referenced non-GAAP information in this news release. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors and management to gain an overall understanding of its current financial performance and prospects. In addition, management uses non-GAAP financial measures for forecasting, facilitating ongoing operating decisions, and measuring the Company’s overall performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures align closely with its internal measurement processes and reflect the Company’s core operating results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below. The non-GAAP financial information is presented using a consistent methodology from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward looking statements,” including statements that express the opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or projections regarding future events or future results, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of CTG by Cegeka (the “Proposed Acquisition”), in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project,” or “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “intend,” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Cegeka and CTG. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including, but not limited to, the ability of the parties to satisfy the closing conditions for the Proposed Acquisition on a timely basis or at all, including the possibility that a governmental agency may prohibit, delay, or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the Proposed Acquisition; statements about the expected timetable for completing the Proposed Acquisition; uncertainties as to how many of CTG’s shareholders will tender their shares in the offer; the possibility that competing offers will be made; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of Cegeka and CTG to terminate the merger agreement; negative effects of the announcement of the Proposed Acquisition on the market price of CTG’s common stock and/or on it business, financial condition, results of operations, and financial performance (including the ability of CTG to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, and others with whom it does business); the effects of the Proposed Acquisition (or the announcement thereof) on CTG’s ability to retain and hire qualified professional staff and talent, including technical, sales and management personnel; competition for clients; the increased bargaining power of CTG’s large clients; the occurrence of cyber incidents and CTG’s ability to protect confidential client data; the partial or complete loss of the revenue CTG generates from its largest client, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM); the uncertainty of CTG’s clients’ implementations of cost reduction projects; the mix of work at CTG between IT Solutions and Services and Non-Strategic Technology Services, and the risk of disengaging from Non-Strategic Technology Services; currency exchange risks; risks associated with CTG’s domestic and foreign operations, including uncertainty and business interruptions resulting from political changes and actions in the U.S. and abroad, such as the conflict between Russian and Ukraine and recent developments in China, and volatility in the global credit and financial markets and economy; renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties; the impact of current and future laws and government regulations, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the IT solutions and services industry, taxes and CTG’s operations in particular; industry, economic, and political conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services; and consolidation among CTG’s competitors or clients. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the control of Cegeka and CTG and could cause actual results to differ materially. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Cegeka and CTG do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

A further description of risks and uncertainties relating to CTG can be found in CTG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC, and in other documents filed from time to time with the SEC by CTG and available at www.sec.gov and www.ctg.com.

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data) For the Quarter Ended September 29, September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 2021 Revenue $ 71,291 $ 75,002 $ 90,603 Cost of services 51,824 56,773 70,313 Gross profit 19,467 18,229 20,290 Selling, general and admin. expenses 20,071 15,976 17,588 Operating income (loss) (604 ) 2,253 2,702 Other expense, net (495 ) (392 ) (542 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,099 ) 1,861 2,160 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (228 ) 759 488 Net income (loss) $ (871 ) $ 1,102 $ 1,672 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,903 14,480 14,011 Diluted 14,903 15,157 14,939





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

For the Three Quarters Ended September 29, September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 2021 Revenue $ 224,081 $ 247,178 $ 279,896 Cost of services 163,484 188,604 218,460 Gross profit 60,597 58,574 61,436 Selling, general and admin. expenses 60,209 49,949 53,835 Operating income 388 8,625 7,601 Other expense, net (1,089 ) (1,034 ) (948 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (701 ) 7,591 6,653 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (15 ) 2,209 1,640 Net income (loss) $ (686 ) $ 5,382 $ 5,013 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.36 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,813 14,366 13,850 Diluted 14,813 15,086 14,951





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) September 29, December 31, September 30, 2023 2022 2022 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,069 $ 25,140 $ 26,753 Accounts receivable, net 64,433 70,979 68,415 Other current assets 5,072 3,769 3,412 Total current assets 93,574 99,888 98,580 Property and equipment, net 6,045 5,061 4,888 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,478 18,506 17,101 Cash surrender value 4,822 4,120 4,087 Acquired intangibles, net 11,639 12,943 5,618 Goodwill 35,487 35,998 38,914 Other assets 6,868 5,103 7,318 Total Assets $ 177,913 $ 181,619 $ 176,506 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,661 $ 14,254 $ 11,765 Accrued compensation 18,521 19,016 20,036 Operating lease liabilities 6,186 5,905 5,287 Other current liabilities 14,166 12,758 17,007 Total current liabilities 48,534 51,933 54,095 Long-term debt – – – Operating lease liabilities 13,412 12,466 11,713 Other liabilities 10,388 11,241 14,680 Shareholders’ equity 105,579 105,979 96,018 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 177,913 $ 181,619 $ 176,506





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) For the Three Quarters Ended September 29, September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (686 ) $ 5,382 $ 5,013 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,750 2,051 2,451 Equity-based compensation expense 1,077 1,869 1,974 Other operating items (359 ) 3,207 (7,205 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,782 12,509 2,233 Net cash used in investing activities (3,056 ) (17,917 ) (1,978 ) Net cash used in financing activities (786 ) (884 ) (1,175 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (11 ) (2,539 ) (917 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,071 ) (8,831 ) (1,837 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,140 35,584 32,865 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,069 $ 26,753 $ 31,028





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For reporting purposes, the Company discloses three segments, including IT Solutions and Services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America. The Company continues investing in business development, including solutions, sales, delivery, and recruiting to drive its digital transformation strategy in the North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments. The Company is not investing in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment which includes lower margin staffing services. Contribution profit represents operational profit after consideration of expenses such as sales, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses.

For the Quarter Ended September 29, 2023 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 25,217 $ 36,472 $ 9,602 Cost of services 15,548 27,925 8,351 Gross profit 9,669 8,547 1,251 Gross margin 38.3 % 23.4 % 13.0 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 4,528 4,649 307 Contribution profit $ 5,141 $ 3,898 $ 944 Contribution margin 20.4 % 10.7 % 9.8 %

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 20,340 $ 33,258 $ 21,404 Cost of services 12,617 25,388 18,768 Gross profit 7,723 7,870 2,636 Gross margin 38.0 % 23.7 % 12.3 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 3,594 4,406 575 Contribution profit $ 4,129 $ 3,464 $ 2,061 Contribution margin 20.3 % 10.4 % 9.6 %

For the Quarter Ended October 1, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 21,215 $ 39,199 $ 30,189 Cost of services 13,942 29,658 26,713 Gross profit 7,273 9,541 3,476 Gross margin 34.3 % 24.3 % 11.5 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 3,464 5,183 1,169 Contribution profit $ 3,809 $ 4,358 $ 2,307 Contribution margin 18.0 % 11.1 % 7.6 %





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information (continued)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) For the Three Quarters Ended September 29, 2023 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 74,410 $ 114,958 $ 34,713 Cost of services 45,245 87,844 30,395 Gross profit 29,165 27,114 4,318 Gross margin 39.2 % 23.6 % 12.4 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 14,040 14,989 1,043 Contribution profit $ 15,125 $ 12,125 $ 3,275 Contribution margin 20.3 % 10.5 % 9.4 %

For the Three Quarters Ended September 30, 2022 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 61,114 $ 112,896 $ 73,168 Cost of services 39,450 84,964 64,190 Gross profit 21,664 27,932 8,978 Gross margin 35.4 % 24.7 % 12.3 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 10,256 14,490 2,086 Contribution profit $ 11,408 $ 13,442 $ 6,892 Contribution margin 18.7 % 11.9 % 9.4 %

For the Three Quarters Ended October 1, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 56,431 $ 129,260 $ 94,205 Cost of services 37,072 97,754 83,634 Gross profit 19,359 31,506 10,571 Gross margin 34.3 % 24.4 % 11.2 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 9,787 15,802 3,802 Contribution profit $ 9,572 $ 15,704 $ 6,769 Contribution margin 17.0 % 12.1 % 7.2 %





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment and Vertical Market Trends (Unaudited)

Supplemental Financial Information Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Sept. 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 Revenue (in millions) North America IT Solutions and Services $ 20.340 $ 22.924 $ 23.196 $ 25.997 $ 25.217 $ 97.334 Europe IT Solutions and Services 33.258 37.035 40.093 38.393 36.472 151.993 Non-Strategic Technology Services 21.404 17.943 14.913 10.198 9.602 52.656 Total Revenue $ 75.002 $ 77.902 $ 78.202 $ 74.588 $ 71.291 $ 301.983 Revenue in North America Constant Currency (in millions)* North America $ 41.501 $ 40.604 $ 37.859 $ 35.970 $ 34.605 $ 149.038 Foreign Currency Impact (0.015 ) (0.006 ) 0.003 0.001 – Total Revenue in Constant Currency (non-GAAP) $ 41.486 $ 40.598 $ 37.862 $ 35.971 $ 34.605 Revenue in Europe Constant Currency (in millions)* Europe $ 33.501 $ 37.298 $ 40.343 $ 38.618 $ 36.686 $ 152.945 Foreign Currency Impact 2.712 2.537 0.618 0.010 – Total Revenue in Constant Currency (non-GAAP) $ 36.213 $ 39.835 $ 40.961 $ 38.628 $ 36.686 Revenue By Geography North America 55.3 % 52.1 % 48.4 % 48.2 % 48.5 % 49.4 % Europe 44.7 % 47.9 % 51.6 % 51.8 % 51.5 % 50.6 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Revenue by Vertical Market Healthcare 19 % 18 % 19 % 23 % 24 % 21 % Financial Services 15 % 17 % 18 % 17 % 15 % 17 % Manufacturing 17 % 16 % 16 % 14 % 13 % 15 % Technology Service Providers 22 % 19 % 16 % 15 % 14 % 16 % Energy 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 7 % 6 % General Markets 21 % 24 % 25 % 25 % 27 % 25 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Operating Margins GAAP Operating Margin (Loss) 3.0 % 3.1 % 0.9 % 0.4 % (0.8 )% 0.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 4.0 % 5.1 % 2.7 % 3.9 % 3.7 % 3.9 %





Other Information (in millions except Billable Days and EPS)

Billable Days 63 63 64 64 63 254 Net Income (Loss) $ 1.102 $ 1.227 $ 0.315 $ (0.130 ) $ (0.871 ) $ 0.541 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.46 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3.8 $ 4.8 $ 2.8 $ 3.7 $ 3.1 $ 14.3





Balance Sheet Information (in millions except DSO)

Cash less Debt, Net $ 26.8 $ 25.1 $ 21.9 $ 19.1 $ 24.1 Working Capital $ 44.5 $ 48.0 $ 49.0 $ 47.8 $ 45.0 DSO 83 84 83 86 82

* Constant Currency is measured by applying the current fiscal period’s average exchange rate to each of the prior periods





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP information below excludes certain acquisition-related expenses, ERP system implementation costs, costs associated with severance and the evaluation of strategic alternatives. The acquisition-related expenses consist of due diligence costs, amortization of intangible assets, and changes in the value of earn-out payments upon achievement of certain financial targets from the Company’s recent acquisitions.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Sept. (in millions) 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 2.253 $ 2.451 $ 0.707 $ 0.285 $ (0.604 ) $ 2.839 Acquisition-related expenses 0.744 0.696 0.634 0.623 0.662 2.615 ERP system implementation costs – – 0.481 0.536 0.529 1.546 Severance – 0.838 0.286 0.497 – 1.621 Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives – – – 0.982 2.056 3.038 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 2.997 $ 3.985 $ 2.108 $ 2.923 $ 2.643 $ 11.659

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin (Loss)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Sept. 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 GAAP Operating Margin (Loss) 3.0 % 3.1 % 0.9 % 0.4 % (0.8 )% 0.9 % Acquisition-related expenses 1.0 % 0.9 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.9 % ERP system implementation costs – – 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Severance – 1.1 % 0.4 % 0.7 % – 0.6 % Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives – – – 1.3 % 2.9 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 4.0 % 5.1 % 2.7 % 3.9 % 3.7 % 3.9 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Sept. (in millions) 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 1.102 $ 1.227 $ 0.315 $ (0.130 ) $ (0.871 ) $ 0.541 Acquisition-related expenses 0.510 0.435 0.419 0.485 0.525 1.864 ERP system implementation costs – – 0.317 0.417 0.419 1.153 Severance – 0.524 0.189 0.387 – 1.100 Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives – – – 0.764 1.630 2.394 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 1.612 $ 2.186 $ 1.240 $ 1.923 $ 1.703 $ 7.052





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Margin (Loss)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Sept. 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 GAAP Net Margin (Loss) 1.5 % 1.6 % 0.4 % (0.2 )% (1.2 )% 0.2 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.6 % ERP system implementation costs – – 0.4 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.4 % Severance – 0.7 % 0.3 % 0.5 % – 0.3 % Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives – – – 1.0 % 2.3 % 0.8 % Non-GAAP Net Margin 2.1 % 2.8 % 1.6 % 2.6 % 2.4 % 2.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Sept. 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 Acquisition-related expenses 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.12 ERP system implementation costs – – 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.08 Severance – 0.03 0.01 0.03 – 0.07 Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives – – – 0.05 0.11 0.16 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.46

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) includes earnings before interest (including amortization of deferred debt financing costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, and other, which includes severance, ERP system implementation costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives.

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Sept. (in millions) 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ 1.102 $ 1.227 $ 0.315 $ (0.130 ) $ (0.871 ) $ 0.541 Taxes 0.759 0.736 0.162 0.051 (0.228 ) 0.721 Interest 0.103 0.100 0.109 0.121 0.107 0.437 Depreciation and amortization 0.651 0.948 0.837 0.918 0.995 3.698 Equity-based compensation expense 0.693 0.694 0.345 0.522 0.210 1.771 Other 0.516 1.102 0.997 2.210 2.846 7.155 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.824 $ 4.807 $ 2.765 $ 3.692 $ 3.059 $ 14.323 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5.1 % 6.2 % 3.5 % 4.9 % 4.3 % 4.7 %





