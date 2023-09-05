BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in North America and Western Europe helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive their productivity and profitability, announced today that the Company has been named to the 2023 United Kingdom’s (UK) Best Workplaces in Tech™ list in the small employer category by Great Place To Work® UK.

Through an anonymous survey, CTG employees shared that the Company’s people and collaborative culture are what truly make a great place to work. CTG UK starts off the year with a prestigious annual “kick-off” over-night event in the UK countryside. Then, throughout the year, the Company continues to demonstrate its commitment to its team members through formal social events that celebrate employees’ hard work and foster relationships outside of the working environment. These highly anticipated events focus on offering the whole team a new experience in team bonding in an inclusive and accessible way that respects our diverse workforce.

The Company also offers employees a wide range of benefits to support their health and well-being, from discounted gym memberships to cycle-to-work programs, flexible working arrangements to promote a healthy work-life balance, and unlimited healthy office drinks and snacks.

When asked if there is anything unique or unusual that makes CTG UK a great place to work, one employee stated, “CTG has a genuine caring attitude for you as a person and employee. They provide you with the perfect work-life balance, training opportunities and career development, and appreciation and reward for your effort.”

Now in its sixth year, the Best Workplaces in Tech™️ list celebrates companies adept at developing dynamic, collaborative cultures that serve as a catalyst for innovation and personal growth for all.

Great Place To Work® UK administered their research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based tech employees to determine the Best Workplaces™ list. The survey asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

“Today and every day, we recognize the efforts and applaud the success of our people, without whom this achievement would not be possible,” said Filip Gydé, CTG President and Chief Executive Officer. “This honor reflects the dedication of CTG’s employees to not only being a reliable, innovative partner to our clients, but to building a culture of teamwork, inclusivity, and respect.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK said, “The Best Workplaces in Tech™️ list is created using the anonymous feedback collected from employees within the technology industry about their workplace experience. In one of the country’s fastest-growing industries, it’s fantastic to see these Tech organisations putting their people strategy at the heart of the business and implementing policies, practices and programmes that sustain an impactful and consistently great employee experience for all. A huge congratulations to CTG for making one of our most prestigious lists.”

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in the Americas, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com , Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, they receive direct feedback from over 10 million workers around the world telling us how they really feel about their employer. Their survey is completely confidential and anonymous, so people can feel comfortable to be honest about their workplace, and companies can gain detailed insights into how they can better serve their people.

Only those employers who have the highest levels of trust, job satisfaction, and who empower ALL their employees to thrive both in and outside of work are awarded official Best Workplaces™ recognition.

For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

