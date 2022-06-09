CTG to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced today that Filip Gydé, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John M. Laubacker, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for investor meetings at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

CTG’s presentation is scheduled to be available starting at 6:00 am ET on June 22 and will be accessible through the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com, or in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: investors.ctg.com/news-and-insights/events-and-presentations. An archive of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com.

CONTACT: Contacts:

John M. Laubacker
EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Tel: +1 716 887 7368

Investor Relations:
Deborah K. Pawlowski
Kei Advisors LLC
dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: +1 716 843 3908

