CTI CEO Mo Kasti leading speakers panels at Physician Practice Transformation Summit

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mo Kasti, founder and CEO of The Center for Transformation and Innovation (CTI) is a featured panelist for the Western Florida Chapter of ACHE and Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) Physician Practice Transformation Summit. The summit will take place on September 12, 2019 from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm at Armature Works in Tampa, Florida.

The West Florida Chapter of American College of Healthcare Executives and the local MGMA chapter are co-hosting the day long summit event centered around issues of interest to physician practices. This event consists of a morning session, a qualified lunch panel, and an afternoon session.

Mo along with Kathleen Premo, Attorney from Epstein, Becher & Green, PC will lead the Physician Alignment Strategies lunch panel. This session will explore how physician alignment and engagement are essential for a successful organization and can lead to improved clinical results.

Mo along with Alisha Ozmeral, CPA, CFO USF Health Care and Ginger Bibiloni, Regional Operations Manager at BayCare will lead the Transitioning Aggregated Physician Practices panel. This session will explore how policy, healthcare consumerism and quality improvement efforts are converging to advance patient-centered care, and will examine the operational experience of one hospital that has been recognized for its excellence in patient-centered care

For more information and to register for the summit visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ache-mgma-physician-practice-transformation-summit-tickets-68300074361

About CTI

CTI is a healthcare training, coaching and consulting firm. CTI partners with organizations and leaders to achieve strategic objectives in three critical areas – leadership, strategy, and innovation. CTI has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country create agile strategies, develop high-performing medical staff, transform their cultures, and realize significant and sustainable clinical and operational improvements. Ultimately, CTI saves lives by training doctors to be effective leaders and engaged team members. Their renowned Physician Leadership Institute has prepared thousands of clinicians for leadership roles and helped create cultures of engagement and productivity. CTI offers a range of solutions for organizations of all sizes and budgets, including webinars, boot camps, fellowships, and coaching.