CTO Realty Growth Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2020 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A conference call to present the operating results is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time (the “Earnings Call”). The Company plans to release its second quarter 2020 investor presentation in advance of the Earnings Call.

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA (Toll Free) 1-888-317-6003
  International 1-412-317-6061
  Canada (Toll Free) 1-866-284-3684
     
To access the conference call, enter 1046397 when prompted.
 
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cto200730.html

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in at least 10 – 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to http://www.ctorealtygrowth.com and log in at the investor relations section. Please log in to the webcast at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.2 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE). Visit our website at www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, available on our website at www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include the completion of 1031 exchange transactions, the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria, the modification of terms of certain agreements pertaining to the acquisition of income producing assets, uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants, as well as the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact: Lisa M. Vorakoun, Vice President & Controller
[email protected]
Phone: (386) 944-5641
Facsimile: (386) 274-1223

 

