WINTER PARK, Fla., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) announced today that Philip R. Mays has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective as of June 17, 2024.

Mr. Mays was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Shadowbox Studios, from September 2021 to February 2024. Prior to that, from June 2011 to September 2021, Mr. Mays served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (“Cedar”), a NYSE-listed retail real estate investment trust (“REIT”). His departure from Cedar coincided with Cedar’s announcement that it would explore strategic alternatives, and preceded by six months the announcement of Cedar’s sale. Before joining Cedar, Mr. Mays served as Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Finance of Federal Realty Investment Trust, a NYSE-listed retail REIT, from May 2005 to June 2011. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mays held various accounting and finance positions, including seven years as an accountant at Ernst & Young LLP. At Ernst & Young LLP, he supervised audits and assisted clients in real estate, construction and hospitality, including public REITs. Mr. Mays received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Jacksonville University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

In addition to his position at CTO, Mr. Mays will also serve as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a net lease REIT externally managed by CTO. Mr. Mays will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Winter Park, Florida.

Upon the effectiveness of Mr. Mays’s appointment, Mr. Mays will act as the Company’s principal financial officer, and Lisa M. Vorakoun will resume her role as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company.

John P. Albright, President and CEO, stated, “We are excited to welcome Phil to the CTO and Alpine team as our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Phil’s public REIT CFO and finance experience are a welcome addition, and we look forward to his contributions to the growth of both companies.” Mr. Albright continued, “Phil’s relationships within the retail shopping center REIT sector, including the banking, investor and research communities, will be a valuable addition to the Company and will complement the strengths of our existing executive team.”

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

