CTS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Stronger sales, earnings and improved new business wins

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced third quarter 2020 results.

  • Sales were $113.8 million, down 2% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers declined 9%, and sales to other end markets grew 10%. Excluding the QTI acquisition, sales to other end markets grew 4%. Sales rebounded strongly, up 35% from the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net earnings were $11.1 million or $0.34 per diluted share versus $2.7 million or $0.08 last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.34, compared to $0.29 last year.
  • Free cash flow was $22.4 million. Balance sheet and liquidity remain robust.
  • New business wins were $127 million.

“Our teams delivered strong operational results and improved new business wins, while striving to maintain a safe work environment,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We saw a significant third quarter rebound. Market uncertainty may persist for several quarters; however, we are cautiously optimistic. While we are implementing cost structure improvements, our primary focus is on enhancing our front-end capabilities to drive profitable growth.”

2020 Guidance
Due to ongoing market uncertainties, management is not providing revenue or earnings guidance.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) today to discuss the third quarter financial results. The dial-in number is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 544640. There will be a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. (EDT) today through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 9449979. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor
This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: [email protected]

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS – UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2019		     September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2019		  
Net sales   $ 113,777     $ 115,651     $ 301,049     $ 353,959  
Cost of goods sold     76,871       78,594       204,677       235,084  
Gross Margin     36,906       37,057       96,372       118,875  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     16,883       17,774       48,310       52,371  
Research and development expenses     5,723       6,806       18,653       19,854  
Restructuring charges     1,041       2,342       1,416       5,337  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets           11             (111 )
Operating earnings     13,259       10,124       27,993       41,424  
Other (expense) income:                                
Interest expense     (857 )     (812 )     (2,617 )     (1,745 )
Interest income     217       524       852       1,396  
Other income (expense), net     1,617       (2,636 )     (109 )     (3,646 )
Total other income (expense), net     977       (2,924 )     (1,874 )     (3,995 )
Earnings before income taxes     14,236       7,200       26,119       37,429  
Income tax expense     3,163       4,478       6,381       11,345  
Net earnings   $ 11,073     $ 2,722     $ 19,738     $ 26,084  
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.34     $ 0.08     $ 0.61     $ 0.80  
Diluted   $ 0.34     $ 0.08     $ 0.61     $ 0.79  
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding:     32,268       32,642       32,331       32,748  
Effect of dilutive securities     241       425       270       417  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding:     32,509       33,067       32,601       33,165  
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.04     $ 0.04     $ 0.12     $ 0.12  


CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)

    (Unaudited)          
    September 30,
2020		     December 31,
2019		  
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 131,740     $ 100,241  
Accounts receivable, net     76,431       78,008  
Inventories, net     41,492       42,237  
Other current assets     14,020       16,992  
Total current assets     263,683       237,478  
Property, plant and equipment, net     97,777       105,038  
Operating lease assets, net     23,727       24,644  
Other Assets                
Prepaid pension asset     65,115       62,082  
Goodwill     106,056       106,056  
Other intangible assets, net     76,126       85,215  
Deferred income taxes     20,595       19,795  
Other     2,774       3,046  
Total other assets     270,666       276,194  
Total Assets   $ 655,853     $ 643,354  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 46,739     $ 48,219  
Operating lease obligations     3,149       2,787  
Accrued payroll and benefits     12,437       9,564  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     32,794       36,378  
Total current liabilities     95,119       96,948  
Long-term debt     106,300       99,700  
Long-term operating lease obligations     23,747       24,926  
Long-term pension obligations     6,446       6,632  
Deferred income taxes     6,223       5,637  
Other long-term obligations     4,052       4,292  
Total Liabilities     241,887       238,135  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Shareholders’ Equity                
Common stock     310,976       307,932  
Additional contributed capital     40,796       43,689  
Retained earnings     525,624       509,766  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (90,908 )     (91,726 )
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock     786,488       769,661  
Treasury stock     (372,522 )     (364,442 )
Total shareholders’ equity     413,966       405,219  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity   $ 655,853     $ 643,354  


CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2019		     September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2019		  
GAAP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.08     $ 0.61     $ 0.79  
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:                                
Restructuring charges     0.03       0.06       0.04       0.13  
Foreign currency (gain) loss     (0.07 )     0.08       (0.06 )     0.08  
Non-cash pension expense     0.01             0.04       0.01  
Environmental charges     0.01             0.03        
Transaction charges           0.01             0.01  
Discrete tax items     0.02       0.06       0.03       0.06  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.29     $ 0.69     $ 1.08  

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2019		     September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2019		  
Depreciation and amortization expense   $ 6,676     $ 6,119     $ 19,819     $ 18,038  
Stock-based compensation expense   $ 1,119     $ 1,157     $ 2,164     $ 3,950  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS’ management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

  • provides a meaningful measure of CTS’ operating performance,
  • reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
  • helps review and project CTS’ performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.

