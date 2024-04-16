LISLE, Ill., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release its earnings for the first quarter 2024 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results with management is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The dial-in numbers for access from the U.S. are: +1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) and +1-404-975-4839 (Local), if calling from outside the U.S., please refer to Global Dial In Numbers to identify the applicable dial-in number for your location. The passcode is 494524.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at https://investors.ctscorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/ where it will be archived for one year.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: [email protected]