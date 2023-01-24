LISLE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release its earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. and Canada is 844-200-6205 (+1 929-526-1599, if calling from outside the U.S. and Canada). The passcode is 889906.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at https://investors.ctscorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/ where it will be archived for one year.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

