LISLE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announced today that Kieran O’Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on September 20, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (EDT). You may access a live webcast of the event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on this website for 90 days following the presentation.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

