CTS to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on September 25, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. (EDT) in New York City. Additional information about the conference is available at www.sidoti.com/events/. CTS’s investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.
For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
