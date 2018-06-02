Cuba set to launch constitutional rewrite to reflect reforms

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s national assembly is set on Saturday to begin the long-awaited reform of its constitution to give legal backing to the Communist-run island’s economic and social opening while upholding the “irrevocable nature of socialism”.
