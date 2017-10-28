Cuba to make it easier for Cuban Americans to visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Cuba will make it easier for its U.S.-based citizens to travel to the island, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Saturday, in a gesture to win support from Cuban Americans during a diplomatic crisis over allegations of mysterious health attacks.
