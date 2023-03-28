New Aircraft is Slated for International Markets

CubCrafters’ newest model, the Carbon Cub UL CubCrafters’ newest model, the Carbon Cub UL.

LAKELAND, Fla., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — CubCrafters is introducing a new variant of its best-selling Carbon Cub aircraft. In development for international markets, the new model is called the Carbon Cub UL.

The company has invested in several new technologies to make the Carbon Cub UL even lighter and better performing than its predecessor, the Carbon Cub SS. The goal is a new airplane that features multi-fuel technology (MOGAS & AVGAS), fully meets ASTM standards, and carries 2 adult people with a full fuel load and a reasonable amount of baggage at a takeoff weight of 600 kg (1320 lbs) and under.

Key to the development of the new aircraft is CubCrafters’ collaboration with BRP-Rotax, which is launching their new 160 HP turbocharged engine on the Carbon Cub UL. The new 916 iS engine is lighter, more fuel efficient, and can produce more power than the normally aspirated CC340 engine on the Carbon Cub SS in higher density altitude scenarios.

“The Carbon Cub was first introduced in 2009 and has been an amazing aircraft for both CubCrafters and the entire backcountry community,” stated Patrick Horgan, CubCrafters President and CEO. “It has redefined expectations industry-wide for what a light STOL aircraft should be. Now, we’re reimagining the Carbon Cub by incorporating the latest in pre-preg composites, more titanium components, and innovative manufacturing techniques, along with the best new engine and avionics technologies for even more performance and versatility.”

“The Carbon Cub UL is the culmination of years of investment in both human and economic resources, the hard work of our industry-leading team, and our dedication to research and development. We believe this aircraft will make a major contribution to unlocking the enormous potential of the international marketplace,” added Horgan.

The production version of the new aircraft is slated to be initially built, certified, and test flown as a Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) at the CubCrafters factory in Yakima, Washington, but will also meet Ultralight category requirements in many international jurisdictions.

“The aircraft can remain in the LSA category for our customers in Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and even the United States, but it can also be deregistered, exported, and then reregistered as an Ultralight category aircraft in many jurisdictions in Europe, South America, and elsewhere,” explained Brad Damm, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CubCrafters. “This is a concept we’ve looked at for the last several years. Our kit aircraft program has always been strong in overseas markets, and now we are very excited to have a fully factory assembled and tested aircraft to offer to our international customers.”

The UL concept of a lighter and even better performing version of the Carbon Cub for international markets was first seen earlier this month in Dubai, UAE. There, a technology demonstrator version of the aircraft was able to successfully land and take off again from a 27-meter diameter heliport that is suspended 56 stories above the ground on top of Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab hotel as part of a recent Red Bull project that inspired audiences worldwide.

The first Rotax 916 iS powered Carbon Cub UL, an engineering development prototype, is on display and can be seen at the CubCrafters exhibit at Sun n’ Fun. CubCrafters will be accepting deposits for the Carbon Cub UL starting at the show, and with the company’s current backlog of new aircraft orders, the first consumer deliveries are expected in early 2025.

Much more information about the Carbon Cub UL, including a product launch Q&A, engine technical specifications from Rotax, and video and still images of the aircraft and engine for editorial use can be found at: https://cubcrafters.com/snf23

ABOUT CUBCRAFTERS

Founded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters’ roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company’s products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures Experimental, LSA, and Part 23 Certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines, and breathtaking performance. Currently building over 100 new aircraft per year, the company’s newest offering, the Carbon Cub UL is in development specifically for international markets. The key to CubCrafters success is our ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation. https://cubcrafters.com/about

ABOUT BRP-ROTAX

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, the Austrian subsidiary of BRP Inc, is a leader in the development and production of propulsion systems for the recreational and powersports markets. Founded back in 1920, BRP-Rotax has been committed to sustainable mobility and technological progress for more than 100 years. The innovative Rotax four-stroke and two-stroke high-performance engines are used for BRP products such as Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Can-Am onroad and offroad vehicles, as well as for karts and sport planes. With sustainable products such as the first emission-free Lynx HySnow snowmobile or the high-performance E20 e-kart series, BRP-Rotax is also a pioneer in the field of alternative drive models. More than 1,700 employees work in Gunskirchen, Upper Austria, on innovative propulsion systems for the global market. https://www.flyrotax.com/

ABOUT BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people: https://www.brp.com/

ABOUT THE UL PRODUCT LAUNCH

Media assets including digital copies of both the Carbon Cub UL and the 916 iS/c press releases, still images and video for editorial use, 916 iS/c technical engine specifications, a written Q & A about the Carbon Cub UL, and copies the CubCrafters Sun n’ Fun product launch presentation is available at the URL: https://cubcrafters.com/snf23.

The Carbon Cub UL prototype aircraft will be on static display in the CubCrafters outdoor exhibit at the Sun n’ Fun Aerospace Expo (exhibit spaces N92-93 and N102-103) from March 28th to April 2nd 2023.

We also invite you to join us in person for the official launch at the Sun n’ Fun Innovation Preview hosted by Aero News Network on starting at 10:30 AM EDT on March 28th.

The SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo is proud to present, as the lead-in to the aviation year via its partnership with the Aero-News Network, the 2023 SUN ‘n FUN Innovation Preview scheduled for 1030ET on DAY ONE just outside SnF HQ in the big amphitheater on the North side of the office complex. As the delivery of news and information is ever evolving, the SUN ‘n FUN Innovation Preview is looking to set THE standard for exciting, accurate, and critical news and information–allowing the aviation world, at large, to build plans for their year based on the new products and innovations to come.

Over the course of some 2 hours, upwards of 20 aviation innovators will unveil what’s NEW for the aviation world, circa 2023. The fast-paced program will be webcast live and will also invite Sun ‘n Fun journalists and attendees to join the live on-site audience to enjoy a ringside seat to see, for themselves, what’s REALLY new for the coming year.

To our fellow journalists… we are presenting a massive amount of news info all in one place, at one time! Please note that we are granting you license to use our footage, graphics, social media output, and assembled news and information for your coverage of and during the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo. Please credit the SUN ‘n FUN Digital Daily for all such use and let us know where it may appear, so that we may keep up with all the ways this innovative program is seen and read.

Media Contact:

brad.damm@cubcrafters.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachment