MALVERN, Pa., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 after the market close on Thursday, April 25, 2024. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 26, 2024.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may join on the day of the call by dialing 1 (800) 990-4333.

After the live webcast, the webcast will be available on CubeSmart’s website. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 9, 2024 by dialing 1 (888) 660-6264 using conference number 93212#.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,425 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2024 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Josh Schutzer

Vice President, Finance

610-535-5700