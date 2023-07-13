MALVERN, Pa., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 4, 2023.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com . Telephone participants may join on the day of the call by dialing 1 (888) 886-7786 and using access code 74717972.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on CubeSmart’s website for 15 days. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 18, 2023 by dialing 1 (877) 674-7070 using conference number 717972#.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,341 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2023 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

