CubeSmart Recognized as Champion of Board Diversity by Forum of Executive Women

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, was named as a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women. The award recognizes companies in the greater Philadelphia region whose corporate boards are composed of at least 30% women. This is the sixth time CubeSmart has been recognized for this honor.

“At CubeSmart, we value the opinions and perspectives that come from our teammates and stakeholders. That’s why we are grateful to our board members for the diversity of thought they bring to us as they challenge us to think differently and challenge the status quo,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “It’s an honor to be recognized for the gender diversity of our board.”

CubeSmart and other Philadelphia-area companies were featured in the Forum’s annual report, Women in Leadership 2021, which examines how companies in the region support the advancement of women leaders in corporate boardrooms and executive suites.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,242 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2021 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

