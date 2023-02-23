MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

“We ended another great year of extraordinary growth, showcasing the strength of our operating platform to maximize cash flows,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “We are reaping the benefits of our efficiency initiatives as we’ve managed our expense growth in the face of inflationary pressures. We continue to see good demand for the product and our platform is well-positioned to drive growth throughout 2023.”

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter

Reported earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders of $0.36.

Reported funds from operations (“FFO”) per share, as adjusted, of $0.67.

Increased same-store (521 stores) net operating income (“NOI”) 12.1% year over year, driven by 9.5% revenue growth and a 2.3% increase in property operating expenses.

Averaged same-store occupancy of 92.8% during the quarter and ended the quarter at 92.1%.

Amended and restated our unsecured revolving credit facility, increasing the size from $750 million to $850 million, improving the pricing, and extending the maturity date to February 15, 2027.

Increased the quarterly dividend 14.0% to an annualized rate of $1.96 per common share from the previous annualized rate of $1.72 per common share.

Added 28 stores to our third-party management platform during the quarter, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 668.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $81.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $0.36 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $0.21 for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $291.3 million, compared with $223.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. EPS increased 18.3% to $1.29 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.09 for the prior year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $152.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $126.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 15.5% to $0.67 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $0.58 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted, for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $574.5 million, compared with $448.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 19.9% to $2.53 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $2.11 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company acquired three wholly-owned stores located in Georgia (1), Maryland (1) and Texas (1) for $75.7 million.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company opened for operation two development projects in New York (1) and Virginia (1) for a total cost of $60.8 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had two joint venture development properties under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $57.3 million related to these projects and had invested $22.7 million of that total as of December 31, 2022. The stores are located in New Jersey (1) and New York (1) and are expected to open at various times during the first and second quarters of 2024.

Third-Party Management

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s third-party management platform included 668 stores totaling 44.5 million rentable square feet. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company added 28 stores and 135 stores, respectively, to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company’s same-store portfolio at December 31, 2022 included 521 stores containing approximately 36.9 million rentable square feet, or approximately 83.5% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company’s 611 consolidated stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 85.4% of property NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Same-store physical occupancy as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 92.1% and 93.3%, respectively. Same-store revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 9.5% and same-store operating expenses increased 2.3% from the same quarter in 2021. Same-store NOI increased 12.1% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating Results

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s total consolidated portfolio included 611 stores containing 44.1 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 90.3%.

Revenues increased $39.1 million and property operating expenses increased $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. Increases in revenues were primarily attributable to revenues generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties as well as increased rental rates on our same-store portfolio. Increases in property operating expenses were primarily attributable to a $6.2 million increase from stores acquired or opened in 2021 and 2022 included in our non-same store portfolio as well as increases in expenses from same-store properties primarily related to property taxes.

Interest expense increased from $21.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $23.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.6 million. The increase was attributable to a higher amount of outstanding debt during the 2022 period compared to the 2021 period. To fund a portion of our growth, the average outstanding debt balance increased to $3.06 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $2.56 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2021, partially offset by lower effective interest rates during the 2022 period. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 3.02% and 3.27%, respectively.

Financing Activity

On October 26, 2022, the Company amended and restated its unsecured revolving credit facility. The amendment increased the size of the facility from $750 million to $850 million, improved the pricing, and extended the maturity date from June 19, 2024 to February 15, 2027.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company did not sell any common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 5.8 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Quarterly Dividend

On December 7, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per common share, a 14.0% increase compared to the Company’s previously declared quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share. The dividend was paid on January 17, 2023 to common shareholders of record on January 3, 2023.

2023 Financial Outlook

“Our balance sheet is well-positioned to take advantage of external growth opportunities that present themselves as clarity returns to the transaction market,” commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. “Our initial 2023 guidance ranges reflect expectations of a solid fundamental backdrop coupled with more normalized operating trends.”

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for the year will be between $1.76 and $1.83, and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2023 will be between $2.64 and $2.71. Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2023, the same-store pool will consist of 594 properties totaling 42.6 million rentable square feet.

Current Ranges for 2023 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Annual Assumptions Same-store revenue growth 4.00 % to 5.50 % Same-store expense growth 4.00 % to 5.00 % Same-store NOI growth 4.00 % to 6.00 % Acquisition of consolidated operating properties $ 100.0M to $ 200.0M Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.02 ) to $ (0.03 ) Property management fee income $ 36.0M to $ 38.0M General and administrative expenses $ 55.5M to $ 57.5M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 99.0M to $ 101.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 227.5M 227.5M Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 1.76 to $ 1.83 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.88 0.88 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 2.64 to $ 2.71

1st Quarter 2023 Guidance Range Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.41 to $ 0.43 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.22 0.22 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.63 to $ 0.65

Supplemental operating and financial data as of December 31, 2022 is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2022 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the “White Paper”), as amended, defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and related impairment charges, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management uses FFO as a key performance indicator in evaluating the operations of the Company’s stores. Given the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO a key measure of its operating performance that is not specifically defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company believes that FFO is useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring its operational performance because FFO excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of its operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures, impairments of depreciable assets, and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of the Company’s performance. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of the Company’s ability to make cash distributions. The Company believes that to further understand its performance, FFO should be compared with its reported net income and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in its Consolidated Financial Statements.

FFO, as adjusted represents FFO as defined above, excluding the effects of acquisition related costs, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating results.

The Company defines net operating income, which it refers to as “NOI,” as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income (loss): interest expense on loans, loan procurement amortization expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition related costs, equity in losses of real estate ventures, other expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income (loss): equity in earnings of real estate ventures, gains from sales of real estate, net, other income, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures and interest income. NOI is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses NOI as a measure of operating performance at each of its stores, and for all of its stores in the aggregate. NOI should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used by management and store managers to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s stores, including the ability to lease stores, increase pricing and occupancy, and control property operating expenses. Additionally, NOI helps the Company’s investors meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense on outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the basis in its assets from operating results.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Storage properties $ 7,295,778 $ 7,183,494 Less: Accumulated depreciation (1,247,775 ) (1,085,824 ) Storage properties, net (including VIE assets of $167,180 and $149,467, respectively) 6,048,003 6,097,670 Cash and cash equivalents 6,064 11,140 Restricted cash 2,861 2,178 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 5,182 2,322 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 105,993 119,751 Assets held for sale 3,745 49,313 Other assets, net 153,982 265,705 Total assets $ 6,325,830 $ 6,548,079 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,772,350 $ 2,768,209 Revolving credit facility 60,900 209,900 Mortgage loans and notes payable, net 162,918 167,676 Lease liabilities – finance leases 65,758 65,801 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 213,297 199,985 Distributions payable 111,190 97,417 Deferred revenue 38,757 37,144 Security deposits 1,087 1,065 Liabilities held for sale 1,773 2,502 Total liabilities 3,428,030 3,549,699 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 57,419 108,220 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 224,603,462 and 223,917,993

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2,246 2,239 Additional paid-in capital 4,125,478 4,088,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (491 ) (570 ) Accumulated deficit (1,301,030 ) (1,218,498 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders’ equity 2,826,203 2,871,563 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 14,178 18,597 Total equity 2,840,381 2,890,160 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,325,830 $ 6,548,079

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 REVENUES Rental income $ 879,289 $ 707,751 $ 581,009 Other property related income 96,166 83,605 70,723 Property management fee income 34,169 31,208 27,445 Total revenues 1,009,624 822,564 679,177 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 293,260 252,104 223,634 Depreciation and amortization 310,610 232,049 156,573 General and administrative 54,623 47,809 41,423 Total operating expenses 658,493 531,962 421,630 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (93,284 ) (78,448 ) (75,890 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (3,897 ) (8,168 ) (2,674 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (20,328 ) (18,020 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 48,877 25,275 178 Gains from sales of real estate, net — 32,698 6,710 Other (10,355 ) (10,818 ) (240 ) Total other expense (58,659 ) (59,789 ) (89,936 ) NET INCOME 292,472 230,813 167,611 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (1,931 ) (7,873 ) (1,825 ) Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 722 542 (165 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS $ 291,263 $ 223,482 $ 165,621 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.29 $ 1.10 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.29 $ 1.09 $ 0.85 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 224,928 203,832 194,147 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 225,881 205,009 194,943

Same-Store Facility Results (521 stores)

(in thousands, except percentage and per square foot data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Percent December 31, Percent 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 192,074 $ 176,504 8.8 % $ 744,094 $ 661,989 12.4 % Other property related income 8,634 6,823 26.5 % 32,844 27,469 19.6 % Total revenues 200,708 183,327 9.5 % 776,938 689,458 12.7 % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes (1) 19,335 17,929 7.8 % 80,182 75,476 6.2 % Personnel expense 11,355 12,440 (8.7 )% 47,167 48,398 (2.5 )% Advertising 3,720 3,527 5.5 % 15,831 16,895 (6.3 )% Repair and maintenance 2,279 2,250 1.3 % 8,249 7,895 4.5 % Utilities 4,483 4,294 4.4 % 19,039 17,998 5.8 % Property insurance 1,776 1,657 7.2 % 6,927 6,446 7.5 % Other expenses 7,204 6,941 3.8 % 29,628 27,962 6.0 % Total operating expenses 50,152 49,038 2.3 % 207,023 201,070 3.0 % Net operating income (2) $ 150,556 $ 134,289 12.1 % $ 569,915 $ 488,388 16.7 % Gross margin 75.0 % 73.3 % 73.4 % 70.8 % Period end occupancy 92.1 % 93.3 % 92.1 % 93.3 % Period average occupancy 92.8 % 93.8 % 94.0 % 94.6 % Total rentable square feet 36,850 36,850 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (3) $ 22.47 $ 20.43 10.0 % $ 21.49 $ 18.99 13.2 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Operating Income Same-store net operating income (2) $ 150,556 $ 134,289 $ 569,915 $ 488,388 Non same-store net operating income (2) 25,827 11,518 97,136 32,267 Indirect property overhead (4) 12,111 13,045 49,313 49,805 Depreciation and amortization (69,433 ) (68,229 ) (310,610 ) (232,049 ) General and administrative expense (12,983 ) (13,238 ) (54,623 ) (47,809 ) Interest expense on loans (23,555 ) (20,980 ) (93,284 ) (78,448 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,012 ) (5,109 ) (3,897 ) (8,168 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt – (20,328 ) – (20,328 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 1,345 24,123 48,877 25,275 Gains from sales of real estate, net – 3,883 – 32,698 Other (684 ) (12,411 ) (10,355 ) (10,818 ) Net income $ 82,172 $ 46,563 $ 292,472 $ 230,813

(1) For comparability purposes, current year amounts related to the expiration of certain real estate tax abatements have been excluded from the same-store portfolio results ($114k and $424k for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively). (2) Net operating income (“NOI”) is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income. (3) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. (4) Includes property management income earned in conjunction with managed properties.

Non-GAAP Measure – Computation of Funds From Operations

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders $ 81,862 $ 45,348 $ 291,263 $ 223,482 Add (deduct): Real estate depreciation and amortization: Real property 68,103 66,880 305,845 226,599 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 2,141 2,349 9,320 8,510 Gains from sales of real estate, net (1) — (27,366 ) (45,705 ) (56,181 ) Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 527 1,407 1,931 7,873 FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 152,633 $ 88,618 $ 562,654 $ 410,283 Add (deduct): Loss on early repayment of debt (2) — 20,328 — 20,884 Transaction-related expenses (3) — 14,986 10,546 14,986 Loan forgiveness income (4) — (1,546 ) — (1,546 ) Bridge loan fee (5) — 4,000 — 4,000 Property damage related to hurricane, net of expected insurance proceeds (312 ) — 1,266 — FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 152,321 $ 126,386 $ 574,466 $ 448,607 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders – basic $ 0.36 $ 0.21 $ 1.29 $ 1.10 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders – diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.21 $ 1.29 $ 1.09 FFO per share and unit – fully diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.40 $ 2.47 $ 1.93 FFO, as adjusted per share and unit – fully diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 2.53 $ 2.11 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 225,088 211,409 224,928 203,832 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 225,876 212,792 225,881 205,009 Weighted average diluted shares and units outstanding 227,325 219,280 227,402 212,126 Dividend per common share and unit $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 1.78 $ 1.45 Payout ratio of FFO, as adjusted 73.1 % 74.1 % 70.4 % 68.7 %