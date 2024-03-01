MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

“We closed 2023 with another solid quarter as we experienced more stable trends compared to earlier in the year. New York City generated portfolio-leading growth, showcasing the strength of the market’s demand profile and the muted new supply backdrop,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “Looking to 2024, our strong platform and team, coupled with our significant balance sheet capacity, have us well-positioned to execute our growth strategy in any macroeconomic climate.”

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter

Reported diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders of $0.50.

Reported funds from operations (“FFO”), as adjusted, per diluted share of $0.70.

Increased same-store (592 stores) net operating income (“NOI”) 1.2% year over year, driven by 0.4% revenue growth and a 1.8% decrease in property operating expenses.

Averaged same-store occupancy of 90.8% during the quarter and ended the quarter at 90.3%.

Closed on one property acquisition for $22.0 million.

Increased the quarterly dividend 4.1% to an annualized rate of $2.04 per common share from the previous annualized rate of $1.96 per common share.

Added 43 stores to our third-party management platform during the quarter, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 795.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $112.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $81.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. A significant driver of the year over year increase was decreased amortization of in-place lease intangibles related to stores acquired in December 2021. Diluted EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders increased to $0.50 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $0.36 for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $410.8 million, compared with $291.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. A significant driver of the year over year increase was decreased amortization of in-place lease intangibles related to stores acquired in December 2021. Diluted EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders increased to $1.82 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $1.29 for the prior year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $158.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $152.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share increased 4.5% to $0.70 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $0.67 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted, for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $609.4 million, compared with $574.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 5.9% to $2.68 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $2.53 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company acquired one store located in New Jersey for $22.0 million. Subsequent to year-end, the Company acquired a two-store portfolio in Connecticut for $20.2 million.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had four joint venture development properties under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $94.2 million related to these projects and had invested $51.2 million of that total as of December 31, 2023. The stores are located in New Jersey (1) and New York (3) and are expected to open at various times during 2024 and 2025. During the quarter, the Company opened for operation approximately 19.4% of the total expected rentable square feet of its joint venture development property in Astoria, New York, in which the Company is anticipated to have a total investment of $40.1 million upon the store’s completion during the second quarter of 2024.

Third-Party Management

As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s third-party management platform included 795 stores totaling 51.9 million rentable square feet. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company added 43 stores and 167 stores, respectively, to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company’s same-store portfolio as of December 31, 2023 included 592 stores containing 42.3 million rentable square feet, or approximately 95.9% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company’s 611 consolidated stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 96.6% of the Company’s property NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Same-store physical occupancy as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 90.3% and 91.3%, respectively. Same-store revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 0.4% and same-store operating expenses decreased 1.8% from the same quarter in 2022. Same-store NOI increased 1.2% from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating Results

As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s total consolidated portfolio included 611 stores containing 44.1 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 89.8%.

Revenues increased $4.1 million and property operating expenses decreased $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. Increases in revenues were primarily attributable to revenues generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties as well as increased rental rates on our same‐store portfolio. Decreases in property operating expenses were primarily attributable to decreases in expenses from same-store properties largely related to property taxes.

Interest expense decreased from $23.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 to $22.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.0 million. The decrease was attributable to a decrease in the average outstanding debt balance and lower interest rates during the 2023 period compared to the 2022 period. The average outstanding debt balance decreased to $2.97 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to $3.06 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2022. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt decreased to 3.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 3.02% during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Financing Activity

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company did not sell any common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 5.8 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Quarterly Dividend

On December 7, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per common share, a 4.1% increase compared to the Company’s previously declared quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share. The dividend was paid on January 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on January 2, 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

“We had a successful year in 2023 as we continued our disciplined approach to capital allocation, expanded our overall store count by 10% through additions to our third-party managed platform, and improved our already strong balance sheet position,” commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. “Given the volatility in storage fundamentals coupled with the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, our initial 2024 guidance contemplates a wide range of potential outcomes.”

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for 2024 will be between $1.69 and $1.79, and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2024 will be between $2.59 and $2.69. Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2024, the same-store pool will consist of 598 properties totaling 43.0 million rentable square feet.

Current Ranges for 2024 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Annual Assumptions

Same-store revenue growth (1.25 %) to 1.25 % Same-store expense growth 5.50 % to 7.00 % Same-store NOI growth (4.00 %) to 0.00 % Acquisition of consolidated operating properties $ 100.0M to $ 200.0M Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.02 ) to $ (0.03 ) Property management fee income $ 40.5M to $ 42.5M General and administrative expenses $ 59.5M to $ 61.5M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 97.0M to $ 99.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 227.7M 227.7M Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.69 to $ 1.79 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.90 0.90 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 2.59 to $ 2.69 1st Quarter 2024 Guidance Range

Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.41 to $ 0.43 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.22 0.22 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 0.63 to $ 0.65

Supplemental operating and financial data as of December 31, 2023 is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the “White Paper”), as amended, defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and related impairment charges, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management uses FFO as a key performance indicator in evaluating the operations of the Company’s stores. Given the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO a key measure of its operating performance that is not specifically defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company believes that FFO is useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring its operational performance because FFO excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of its operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures, impairments of depreciable assets, and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of the Company’s performance. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of the Company’s ability to make cash distributions. The Company believes that to further understand its performance, FFO should be compared with its reported net income and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in its consolidated financial statements.

FFO, as adjusted represents FFO as defined above, excluding the effects of acquisition related costs, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating results.

The Company defines net operating income, which it refers to as “NOI,” as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income (loss): interest expense on loans, loan procurement amortization expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition related costs, equity in losses of real estate ventures, other expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income (loss): equity in earnings of real estate ventures, gains from sales of real estate, net, other income, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures and interest income. NOI is a measure of performance that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses NOI as a measure of operating performance at each of its stores, and for all of its stores in the aggregate. NOI should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used by management and store managers to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s stores, including the ability to lease stores, increase pricing and occupancy, and control property operating expenses. Additionally, NOI helps the Company’s investors meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense on outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the basis in its assets from operating results.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 7,367,613 $ 7,295,778 Less: Accumulated depreciation (1,416,377 ) (1,247,775 ) Storage properties, net (including VIE assets of $180,615 and $167,180, respectively) 5,951,236 6,048,003 Cash and cash equivalents 6,526 6,064 Restricted cash 1,691 2,861 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 3,995 5,182 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 98,288 105,993 Assets held for sale — 3,745 Other assets, net 163,284 153,982 Total assets $ 6,225,020 $ 6,325,830 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,776,490 $ 2,772,350 Revolving credit facility 18,100 60,900 Mortgage loans and notes payable, net 128,186 162,918 Lease liabilities – finance leases 65,714 65,758 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 201,419 214,384 Distributions payable 115,820 111,190 Deferred revenue 38,483 38,757 Liabilities held for sale — 1,773 Total liabilities 3,344,212 3,428,030 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 60,276 57,419 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 224,921,053 and 224,603,462 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 2,249 2,246 Additional paid-in capital 4,142,229 4,125,478 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (411 ) (491 ) Accumulated deficit (1,345,239 ) (1,301,030 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders’ equity 2,798,828 2,826,203 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 21,704 14,178 Total equity 2,820,532 2,840,381 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,225,020 $ 6,325,830

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 REVENUES Rental income $ 911,999 $ 879,289 $ 707,751 Other property related income 101,793 96,166 83,605 Property management fee income 36,542 34,169 31,208 Total revenues 1,050,334 1,009,624 822,564 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 294,780 293,260 252,104 Depreciation and amortization 201,238 310,610 232,049 General and administrative 57,041 54,623 47,809 Total operating expenses 553,059 658,493 531,962 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (93,065 ) (93,284 ) (78,448 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (4,141 ) (3,897 ) (8,168 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (20,328 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 6,085 48,877 25,275 Gains from sales of real estate, net — — 32,698 Other 6,281 (10,355 ) (10,818 ) Total other expense (84,840 ) (58,659 ) (59,789 ) NET INCOME 412,435 292,472 230,813 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (2,535 ) (1,931 ) (7,873 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 857 722 542 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS $ 410,757 $ 291,263 $ 223,482 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.82 $ 1.29 $ 1.10 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.82 $ 1.29 $ 1.09 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 225,424 224,928 203,832 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 226,241 225,881 205,009

Same-Store Results (592 stores)

(in thousands, except percentages and per square foot data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Percent

December 31, Percent 2023 2022 Change

2023 2022 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 222,301 $ 221,086 0.5 % $ 882,011 $ 853,939 3.3 % Other property related income 9,354 9,628 (2.8 ) % 38,420 35,718 7.6 % Total revenues 231,655 230,714 0.4 % 920,431 889,657 3.5 % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes (1) 20,356 23,526 (13.5 ) % 93,550 94,991 (1.5 ) % Personnel expense 13,219 12,942 2.1 % 52,854 54,002 (2.1 ) % Advertising 4,334 4,306 0.7 % 20,174 18,682 8.0 % Repair and maintenance 2,856 2,659 7.4 % 10,454 9,602 8.9 % Utilities 5,189 5,210 (0.4 ) % 22,336 22,250 0.4 % Property insurance 3,072 2,133 44.0 % 10,872 8,188 32.8 % Other expenses 8,986 8,310 8.1 % 35,207 34,118 3.2 % Total operating expenses 58,012 59,086 (1.8 ) % 245,447 241,833 1.5 % Net operating income (2) $ 173,643 $ 171,628 1.2 % $ 674,984 $ 647,824 4.2 % Gross margin 75.0 % 74.4 % 73.3 % 72.8 % Period end occupancy 90.3 % 91.3 % 90.3 % 91.3 % Period average occupancy 90.8 % 91.9 % 91.8 % 93.2 % Total rentable square feet 42,338 42,338 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (3) $ 23.12 $ 22.72 1.8 % $ 22.70 $ 21.65 4.8 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Net Income Same-store net operating income (2) $ 173,643 $ 171,628 $ 674,984 $ 647,824 Non same-store net operating income (2) 6,102 4,641 21,760 17,262 Indirect property overhead (4) 14,094 12,225 58,810 51,278 Depreciation and amortization (50,566 ) (69,433 ) (201,238 ) (310,610 ) General and administrative expense (13,982 ) (12,983 ) (57,041 ) (54,623 ) Interest expense on loans (22,626 ) (23,555 ) (93,065 ) (93,284 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,030 ) (1,012 ) (4,141 ) (3,897 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 1,603 1,345 6,085 48,877 Other 5,899 (684 ) 6,281 (10,355 ) Net income $ 113,137 $ 82,172 $ 412,435 $ 292,472

(1) For comparability purposes, current year amounts related to the expiration of certain real estate tax abatements have been excluded from the same-store portfolio results ($174k and $678k for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively).

(2) Net operating income (“NOI”) is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income.

(3) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing annualized rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period.

(4) Includes property management income earned in conjunction with managed properties.

Non-GAAP Measure – Computation of Funds From Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share and unit data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders $ 112,667 $ 81,862 $ 410,757 $ 291,263 Add (deduct): Real estate depreciation and amortization: Real property 48,627 68,103 194,845 305,845 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 2,093 2,141 8,446 9,320 Gains from sales of real estate, net (1) — — (1,477 ) (45,705 ) Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 665 527 2,535 1,931 FFO attributable to the Company’s common shareholders and third-party OP unitholders $ 164,052 $ 152,633 $ 615,106 $ 562,654 (Deduct) add: Gain on involuntary conversion (2) (4,827 ) — (4,827 ) — Property damage related to hurricane, net of expected insurance proceeds (844 ) (312 ) (844 ) 1,266 Transaction-related expenses (3) — — — 10,546 FFO, as adjusted, attributable to the Company’s common shareholders and third-party OP unitholders $ 158,381 $ 152,321 $ 609,435 $ 574,466 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders – basic $ 0.50 $ 0.36 $ 1.82 $ 1.29 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders – diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.36 $ 1.82 $ 1.29 FFO per share and unit – fully diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.67 $ 2.70 $ 2.47 FFO, as adjusted per share and unit – fully diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 2.68 $ 2.53 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 225,546 225,088 225,424 224,928 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 226,242 225,876 226,241 225,881 Weighted average diluted shares and units outstanding 227,571 227,325 227,634 227,402 Dividend per common share and unit $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 1.98 $ 1.78 Payout ratio of FFO, as adjusted 72.9 % 73.1 % 73.9 % 70.4

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2022, $45.7 million represents gains related to the sale by 191 IV CUBE Southeast LLC (“HVPSE”) of all 14 of its self-storage properties on August 30, 2022. A portion of the proceeds from the sale were held back to pay venture-level expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2023, $1.7 million represents distributions in excess of our investment in HVPSE from the proceeds that were held back from this sale. These amounts are included in equity in earnings of real estate ventures within our consolidated statements of operations. In addition, the year ended December 31, 2023 includes a $0.2 million loss related to the sale of the California Yacht Club, which was acquired in 2021 as part of the Company’s acquisition of LAACO, Ltd. This amount is included in the component of other (expense) income designated as Other within our consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Relates to a store that was subject to an involuntary conversion by the Department of Transportation of the State of Illinois on December 19, 2023. This amount is included in the component of other (expense) income designated as Other within our consolidated statements of operations.

(3) For the year ended December 31, 2022, transaction-related expenses include severance expenses ($10.3 million) and other transaction expenses ($0.2 million). Prior to our acquisition of LAACO, Ltd. on December 9, 2021, the predecessor company entered into severance agreements with certain employees, including members of their executive team. These costs were known to us and the assumption of the obligation to make these payments post-closing was contemplated in our net consideration paid in the transaction. In accordance with GAAP, and based on the specific details of the arrangements with the employees prior to closing, these costs are considered post-combination compensation expenses. Transaction-related expenses are included in the component of other (expense) income designated as Other within our consolidated statements of operations.